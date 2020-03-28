‘Huge commotion’ in town as seven crews at scene of building fire

Seven fire crews attended a fire on Paget Road , with appliances and police still at the scene. PHOTO: Submitted Archant

Six fire crews are still in attendance at building fire that broke out in in Great Yarmouth early this morning.

Paget Road, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Archant Paget Road, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Archant

Seven fire engines, police and ambulance were called to the home on Paget Road at 6.11am, with six still at the scene at the time of writing.

Norfolk Police confirmed that they received calls from the fire service at 6.38am.

There were seven fire crews in attendance earlier this morning, and eyewitnesses have reported a steady stream of police and fire teams walking past their windows hours later.

An eyewitness who lives on the street said that there was “a huge commotion of people” gathering at the junction with Marine Road at around 6.30am, with a lot of people “very confused as to what was going on”.

He added that “there didn’t seem to be any flames or smoke” but that there was hydraulic equipment stationed outside one of the residential properties further down the street.

More to follow.

