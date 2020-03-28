‘Huge commotion’ in town as seven crews at scene of building fire
PUBLISHED: 11:47 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 28 March 2020
Archant
Six fire crews are still in attendance at building fire that broke out in in Great Yarmouth early this morning.
Seven fire engines, police and ambulance were called to the home on Paget Road at 6.11am, with six still at the scene at the time of writing.
Norfolk Police confirmed that they received calls from the fire service at 6.38am.
There were seven fire crews in attendance earlier this morning, and eyewitnesses have reported a steady stream of police and fire teams walking past their windows hours later.
An eyewitness who lives on the street said that there was “a huge commotion of people” gathering at the junction with Marine Road at around 6.30am, with a lot of people “very confused as to what was going on”.
He added that “there didn’t seem to be any flames or smoke” but that there was hydraulic equipment stationed outside one of the residential properties further down the street.
More to follow.