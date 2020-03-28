Search

Advanced search

‘Huge commotion’ in town as seven crews at scene of building fire

PUBLISHED: 11:47 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 28 March 2020

Seven fire crews attended a fire on Paget Road , with appliances and police still at the scene. PHOTO: Submitted

Seven fire crews attended a fire on Paget Road , with appliances and police still at the scene. PHOTO: Submitted

Archant

Six fire crews are still in attendance at building fire that broke out in in Great Yarmouth early this morning.

Paget Road, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: ArchantPaget Road, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Archant

Seven fire engines, police and ambulance were called to the home on Paget Road at 6.11am, with six still at the scene at the time of writing.

Norfolk Police confirmed that they received calls from the fire service at 6.38am.

There were seven fire crews in attendance earlier this morning, and eyewitnesses have reported a steady stream of police and fire teams walking past their windows hours later.

An eyewitness who lives on the street said that there was “a huge commotion of people” gathering at the junction with Marine Road at around 6.30am, with a lot of people “very confused as to what was going on”.

He added that “there didn’t seem to be any flames or smoke” but that there was hydraulic equipment stationed outside one of the residential properties further down the street.

More to follow.

You may also want to watch:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Coronavirus weekend warning: Stay inside or lives will be lost, says police chief

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk cases of coronavirus rise by 19

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘It’s like we’ve got snow’: Boss of fuel firm starts action plan as demand doubles

Will Goff, CEO of Goff Petroleum. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Huge commotion’ in town as seven crews at scene of building fire

Seven fire crews attended a fire on Paget Road , with appliances and police still at the scene. PHOTO: Submitted

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus weekend warning: Stay inside or lives will be lost, says police chief

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher
Drive 24