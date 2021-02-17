'Ferrets in need' - Sanctuary needs £5k to rebuild rodents' unsafe home

Published: 12:36 PM February 17, 2021

Anne Armitage, the woman behind the fundraiser, and Fleur the ferret - Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary

One of the few places that rescues ferrets in Norfolk is trying to raise £5,000 to keep the animals safe.

Staff at PACT Animal Sanctuary in Woodrising are trying to raise the money to build a new enclosure for the animals after theirs fell into disrepair. - Credit: PACT

Over the last few years, the enclosure has become unsafe, despite work being completed on a couple of occasions.

Anne Armitage, the woman behind the fundraiser, said: "Some of the runs are at the point where they're not safe to be used anymore, which means we may not be able to help when there is a ferret in need.

Jared with three of the Ferrets at the Woodrising centre - Credit: PACT

"As one of the only rescues in the area who takes in and re-homes ferrets, we must continue to offer a safe place for these little guys.

"We get no funding, we rely on donations from members of the public to continue. Plus, throughout the pandemic, we, along with other animal charities received none of the relief money available to others as animal charities are not included."

So far the sanctuary has raised £2,667 as part of the fundraiser, which is named after PACT's most senior ferret resident, Fleur.

Jenny with Tank the Ferret - Credit: PACT

She was brought into the enclosure in 2015 with her sisters at six months old.

Sadly, all the sisters died while at the sanctuary, with Fleur now being diagnosed with cancer.

"This is why we need to be able to offer them a home with us," Mrs Armitage said. "If they don't manage to find a new home elsewhere.”

PACT currently has two timid ferrets looking for a home, named Ozzy and Sharron.

Emma with Yogi the Ferret - Credit: PACT

Both were found as strays in bad conditions but have become "completely different" since arriving at the sanctuary.

Mrs Armitage said: "They are happy keeping themselves to themselves and would require a lot of time and patience to earn their trust.

"Ozzy was found in the Ocelot enclosure at Banham Zoo, emaciated, very weak, and covered in bites and Sharon was found in a trap and was covered in ticks."

To donate to Fleur's Fundraiser visit: www.facebook.com/fleursfundraiser







