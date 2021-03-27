'I've met some super people': Taxi driver retires after 50 years

Published: 4:35 PM March 27, 2021

Robin Page, right, of Rob's A1 Taxi's at Sheringham, who is retiring after 50 years, with Craig Robinson of Anglia Taxi's who is taking the business over. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A taxi driver who has ferried people around North Norfolk for more than 50 years is retiring and letting someone else take the wheel.

Robin Page took over A1 Taxi's based in Sheringham in 1972, but now after five decades, he is passing the company over to Craig Robinson, who runs Anglia Taxis.

Mr Page, who originally ran a taxi company in Holt before taking over the Sheringham firm, said he got into the trade after spotting a gap in the market.

The 81-year-old said: "The only reason I started was because of the visitors, a taxi service in Holt was needed and there wasn't one. My mother used to do the phones, she was in her 70s."

Mr Page said he had seen a number of changes over the years, including developments to legislation, the types of cars he used and the amount of traffic on the roads.

"I started off in a Cortina and now run an Audi, at one stage I had 15 cars," he said.

Mr Page said the circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic had been challenging and had forced him to have to furlough staff, although he had continued to work every day.

He said: "Over the last year it's been pretty horrendous there's been no business, the fact that I have been doing it myself is why I've been solvent."

With no particular plans for retirement, he said he would miss his life as a taxi driver.

"I will miss it. I don't know what I'm going to do. I love the job, I've met some super people," he said.

Mr Robinson, 34, said he was looking forward to the next chapter for Anglia Taxis and was good friends with Mr Page, who will continue to help out.

He said: "Rob is really well known, it's always been A1 and Anglia Taxis but I've overtaken Rob.

"As Rob was slowing down, I was gearing up. He used to have all the school contracts and now Anglia has them but at his age, I think he's done really well."