Long delays expected as lorry overturns on the A140

PUBLISHED: 13:45 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 08 April 2019

A lorry has overturned on the A140 near Pulham Market. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

Archant

A lorry has overturned on the A140.

Police have warned of long delays after a lorry overturned on the A140 near Pulham Market. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

Police, who were called at 12.10pm, are currently on the scene of the accident at the Pulham Market roundabout on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

A tweet by South Norfolk Police shortly before 2pm said that recovery will start shortly and long delays are expected. The road is expected to be closed for around 90 minutes.

There have been minor injuries.

Check on traffic conditions with our live traffic map.

