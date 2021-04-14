News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rats issue at coastal car park resolved

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:57 AM April 14, 2021   
A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rat

A sign - which has now been removed - on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of a previous issue with rats nearby.

An issue with rats at a coastal car park has been resolved.

In September last year, North Norfolk District Council was dealing with rats at Overstrand beach car park off Pauls Lane.

The council said that rats were being attracted from the nearby cliff to the car park where the council hosts concessions and provides public bins.

A council spokesman said that since then, additional arrangements for bin collections had been made and an agreement had been reached with the concessions to resolve the issue.

The spokesman said they had not received any further complaints about rats at the area, but they would continue to monitor the site. 

The spokesman said a sign at a toilet block there notifying visitors of the rats issue had since been removed. 

North Norfolk District Council is looking into a rat problem in Overstrand PA Photo: Kirsty

North Norfolk District Council has dealt with a rat problem in Overstrand.




