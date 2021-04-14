Rats issue at coastal car park resolved
- Credit: Archant
An issue with rats at a coastal car park has been resolved.
In September last year, North Norfolk District Council was dealing with rats at Overstrand beach car park off Pauls Lane.
The council said that rats were being attracted from the nearby cliff to the car park where the council hosts concessions and provides public bins.
A council spokesman said that since then, additional arrangements for bin collections had been made and an agreement had been reached with the concessions to resolve the issue.
The spokesman said they had not received any further complaints about rats at the area, but they would continue to monitor the site.
You may also want to watch:
The spokesman said a sign at a toilet block there notifying visitors of the rats issue had since been removed.
Most Read
- 1 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
- 2 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
- 3 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
- 4 Robbie Savage: 'Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me'
- 5 Woman died after crash on way to visit mother's grave
- 6 Royal Mail postboxes stolen from villages
- 7 Third time lucky for historic pub's reopening
- 8 Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested for smashing Barclays windows
- 9 Concerns for missing 29-year-old Norfolk man's welfare
- 10 Duo left shaken after youths threw stones and jumped on parked car