Swimmer found 'cold and shaking badly' by lifeboat crew

PUBLISHED: 16:38 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 15 September 2019

A man who was cold and shaking badly was rescued by lifeboat crews after he went missing on his morning swim. Picture: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

A man who was cold and shaking badly was rescued by lifeboat crews after he went missing on his morning swim. Picture: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

A man who was 'cold and shaking badly' was rescued by lifeboat crews after he went missing on his morning swim.

A woman came to Sheringham Lifeboat Station at 12.08pm on Sunday, September 15 to report her partner had not returned from his morning swim.

The man had left Weybourne at 10.15am to swim to Sheringham had not yet arrived back.

Following a very brief discussion with Humber Coastguard, a lifeboat was launched at 12.13pm to search the shoreline back towards Weybourne to try to locate the swimmer.

At 12.18pm the team found the swimmer on the beach about 300 metres west of the station, he had swum ashore after having difficulty making headway.

Sheringham Lifeboat said: "The crew noted that the swimmer was cold and shaking badly and decided he needed to recover and at 12.28 he was wrapped in a foil blanket and taken to the lifeboat station where has was gradually warmed up.

"After further assessment by paramedics he eventually left the station with his friends."

