Care home pen pal project asks people to write letters to residents

A north Norfolk care home has invited people to send hand-written cards and letters to its residents in a new memory project.

Staff at Overbury House care home in Wroxham launched the project to connect residents to the community through writing.

The scheme asks people to consider becoming a pen friend to a resident in the home, which offers specialist dementia care, by writing and receiving cards or letters.

A post office area with a post box has been created, so that residents can receive, send, and reply to letters.

Manager Helen Sidhu said: “As Christmas approaches, the team at Overbury House would love to reach out to the community and invite them to send Christmas cards, postcards and letters to our residents, who will gain so much from the interaction.”

Anyone interested in taking part should write to: Memory Lane, C/O Overbury House,

9 Staitheway Road,

Wroxham, Norfolk,

NR12 8TH.