Warning after ‘out of control’ dogs bite woman on arm on beach

PUBLISHED: 08:22 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 19 July 2020

An aerial photo of California Cliffs. Picture: Mike Page

An aerial photo of California Cliffs. Picture: Mike Page

A lifeboat crew has called on dog owners to keep their pets under control on the beach after a woman was bitten on the arm.

Hemsby Lifeboat responded to the incident with its Softrac launch vehicle heading down the beach towards California Cliffs. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat FacebookHemsby Lifeboat responded to the incident with its Softrac launch vehicle heading down the beach towards California Cliffs. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat Facebook

The warning comes after they assisted the woman and treated her wounds that had been caused by two dogs.

Hemsby Lifeboat responded to calls for assistance on Friday, July 17 after a man reported “his partner had been attacked by two out of control dogs on the beach towards California Cliffs.”

Lifeboat coxswain Daniel Hurd said that the lady was treated at Hemsby lifeboat station, and she had suffered puncture marks on her right arm.

She later attended hospital and has spoken to Norfolk Police.

A post on the Hemsby Lifeboat Facebook page said: “We responded to the request for assistance and took our Softrac launch vehicle down the beach with crew on board, armed with the appropriate PPE and medical kit.

“The casualty was treated for a series of wounds caused by the two dogs and advised to seek further medical attention.

“It is so important for the safety of all that dogs are kept under control when walking on the beach.

“This could have been a very serious incident.”

