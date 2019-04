Out of control bonfire tackled by firefighters

Firefighters dealt with a bonfire which was out of control. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A bonfire which got out of hand had to be put out by firefighters.

Firefighters from Thetford were called to the large bonfire close to the flooded gravel pits at Lynford Water at just 12.05am on Easter Monday.

The crew took about 30 minutes to put out the blaze.

Lynford Water, in the Wissey Valley, is managed for recreation by the Forestry Commission.