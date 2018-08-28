Search

Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran tribute acts to perform at new festival

PUBLISHED: 11:32 31 January 2019

The Madness tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography

Copyright belongs to Mark Barley https://www.facebook.com/EventPhotographyMB/

The line up for a brand new festival has been unveiled as a “landmark event” prepares to hit a popular park.

The Queen tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography The Queen tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography

Music fans, families and partygoers will be able to enjoy the Oulton Broad Nearly Festival this summer as the UK’s best touring tribute acts descend on Nicholas Everitt Park.

The region’s leading two-day family friendly tribute band festival will hit the stage at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad on June 29 and 30.

The weekend of entertainment will see 14 of the UK’s best touring tribute acts performing live on stage, a Kidzone featuring attractions and activities, a local street food market, a Pub in the Park, stalls and much more.

A spokesman for the festival organisers said: “The UK’s best touring tributes to Amy Winehouse, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Bob Marley & The Wailers (eight piece live band), Ed Sheeran, Madness (full band), Michael Jackson, Oasis (full band), Queen (full band), Reggae & Ska (full band), Rihanna, Spice Girls, The Specials (live band) and UB40 (live band) will all perform.”

The Ed Sheeran tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event PhotographyThe Ed Sheeran tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography

The ticketed event will be held on the main grass area of the park adjacent to the broads. The festival area will be fenced to accommodate the stage, stalls, Kidzone and festival arena.

The latest two-day tribute festival and family fun days sees the park joining locations such as Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, Castle Park in Colchester, Trinity Park in Ipswich and Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich in hosting the Nearly Festival.

Organisers are looking for local groups, charities and organisations to get involved. Local volunteers and stewards, sponsors and promotional partners are also sought to promote this tribute act music festival that offers fun for all the family. Email info@nearlyfestival.com to apply or discuss further.

The Nearly Festival will be held on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

Adult tickets start from £17.50 per day or £27.50 for the whole weekend experience.

Children aged under five are free to attend, while for children aged up to 15 it costs just £5 per day. Day or weekend tickets are available.

For further details visit www.nearlyfestival.com

