Ladies club continue their record of fundraising

OBLEC Chairman Carole Kemp presents Geoff Stevens of the Pathways Care Farm and Pauline Mia of the ‘Remember Me’ Club with cheques for £728 each. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

An Oulton Broad ladies group has continued their record of fundraising for local community groups by handing over two cheques to deserving causes.

The Oulton Broad Ladies’ Evening Club – which meets on the first Thursday of the month at St Luke’s Church on Homefield Avenue in Lowestoft – choose two charities each year to benefit from their fundraising.

Chairman Carole Kemp said: “We were pleased to invite Geoff Stevens, of the Pathways Care Farm, and Pauline Mia, of the ‘Remember Me’ Club, who support people with dementia, to our November meeting to present them with cheques for £728 each.

“Our club is pleased with their record of helping others.

“This year we have organised a coffee morning, barbecue, a charity fair and plant and cake stalls to raise money for the good causes.”