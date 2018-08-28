Search

Advanced search

Ladies club continue their record of fundraising

PUBLISHED: 13:51 07 November 2018

OBLEC Chairman Carole Kemp presents Geoff Stevens of the Pathways Care Farm and Pauline Mia of the ‘Remember Me’ Club with cheques for £728 each. Picture: Mick Howes

OBLEC Chairman Carole Kemp presents Geoff Stevens of the Pathways Care Farm and Pauline Mia of the ‘Remember Me’ Club with cheques for £728 each. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

An Oulton Broad ladies group has continued their record of fundraising for local community groups by handing over two cheques to deserving causes.

The Oulton Broad Ladies’ Evening Club – which meets on the first Thursday of the month at St Luke’s Church on Homefield Avenue in Lowestoft – choose two charities each year to benefit from their fundraising.

Chairman Carole Kemp said: “We were pleased to invite Geoff Stevens, of the Pathways Care Farm, and Pauline Mia, of the ‘Remember Me’ Club, who support people with dementia, to our November meeting to present them with cheques for £728 each.

“Our club is pleased with their record of helping others.

“This year we have organised a coffee morning, barbecue, a charity fair and plant and cake stalls to raise money for the good causes.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast