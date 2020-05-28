Search

The four-year-old raising money for the NHS in Captain Tom’s footsteps

28 May, 2020 - 07:00
Oscar aged 4 is currently fundraising through Facebook and has walked 46.77km and raised nearly £700!! Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Oscar aged 4 is currently fundraising through Facebook and has walked 46.77km and raised nearly £700!! Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A four-year-old is using his daily exercise to take on a mammoth challenge of walking 100km to raise money for the NHS.

Oscar aged 4 is currently fundraising through Facebook and has walked 46.77km and raised nearly £700!! Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Oscar Noble, from Hockwold, has been walking with his family every day around his home and Brandon Country Park in a bid to raise £1,000.

Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic the Iceni Academy youngster has been learning about germs and how to keep safe.

After watching Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising effort he asked his mother, Anna Chalk, if he could raise money too.

“We explained fundraising to him as people choosing to do something that is very hard and very challenging for them to do,” Ms Chalk said.

Oscar aged 4 is currently fundraising through Facebook and has walked 46.77km and raised nearly £700!! Oscar, Isacc, Daniel and Mum Anne Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“When they complete their very hard task people may support them and donate money to whoever really needs it.

“We talked about the NHS and everything going on. It was quite a confusing time for him because he was in his first year at school and he’s only four so it’s hard to explain to him.

“He couldn’t understand why the mums and dads aren’t able to go home to their families in some cases and wanted to know how we could help them.”

Oscar aged 4 is currently fundraising through Facebook and has walked 46.77km and raised nearly £700!! Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Using social media the family has been able to raise £800 towards their goal.

Ms Chalk added: “Oscar is a very active child. But this is a big challenge for him as a four-year-old.

“We live in an area with lots of forest so we often go out to the woods for a walk, but in order to hit this target the walks have been longer than we usually do and they are quicker too.

“Quite often there are ambulances parked up at Brandon Country Park so he gets to see and understand almost every day who he’s trying to help.

Oscar aged 4 is currently fundraising through Facebook and has walked 46.77km and raised nearly £700!! Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“We are very proud, initially surprised that he was so enthusiastic about it and just generally determined to help him achieve his goals every day.”

Captain Tom Moore began walking outside his Coventry home with the aim of raising £1,000 before his 100th birthday for NHS charities.

Raising more than £32m from 1.5m backers, he earned a knighthood for his army service and fundraising.

For more information search Oscar’s 100km May on Facebook.

