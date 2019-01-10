Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

10 January, 2019 - 05:30
Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

With a large illuminated sign at the front, a dedicated Facebook page and phone number, it has all the hallmarks of a restaurant.

Orlando Williams pictured in his former Norwich restaurant. Photo by Simon FinlayOrlando Williams pictured in his former Norwich restaurant. Photo by Simon Finlay

But owner Orlando Williams today insists that his seven-bed house on Earlham Road in Norwich is not operating as a Japanese eatery.

Unhappy neighbours claim he has been running a restaurant inside the property since October last year without permission.

It has led to Norwich City Council investigating the premises over a possible breach of planning regulations.

But former restauranteur Mr Williams denies the allegations against him.

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

That is despite the installation of a large illuminated sign outside his house which reads “Orlando’s”.

The word “Sakura” is also printed above the front door, which is the same name as his previous Japanese restaurant on Ber Street.

When asked about the signage, Mr Williams said: “All I do, I have my name on my house.

“There is no restaurant there.”

Orlando Williams denies his property is being used as a restaurant. Photo: Luke PowellOrlando Williams denies his property is being used as a restaurant. Photo: Luke Powell

In response to being asked about whether his property had been used as a restaurant, he added: “What you are saying to me is wrong.”

A Facebook page for the Sakura restaurant shows its location as the property on Earlham Road. The advertised restaurant number is also for Mr Williams.

When the number was called, a person who answered confirmed the restaurant was at the Earlham Road address.

Neighbours living around the property claim they were not informed about plans to turn the house into a restaurant.

Becky Greengrass, 45, said she only became aware when Mr Williams invited her husband to the launch party last year.

She said: “When my husband told me I was just dumbfounded. I could not believe it. We are all up in arms because he didn’t get planning permission for it.

“We thought surely we should have been notified.

“Then there is the god awful sign that has been put up. The amount of friends who drive past and ask me ‘what the hell has opened up next door to you’...”

Peter Wright, 67, who lives nearby, said he had already complained to the city council.

He said: “We just can’t understand what is going on. He has no planning permission to be a restaurant.

“I was a bit peeved off because it is a nice residential area around here.”

Neighbour Andrew Unwin added: “The restaurant appeared from nowhere. It’s hardly in keeping with this residential area and there appears to be no planning permission granted.”

Norwich City Council said it has made numerous visits to the property, but has not been able to establish whether or not it was being used as a working restaurant.

A council spokesman said the investigation was ongoing into possible planning related enforcement.

“We’re continuing to look into this,” the spokesman said.

Today (Thursday, January 10), the city council’s planning committee will decide on an application to turn the same property into a five-bedroom bed and breakfast.

The application has been recommend for approval.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Most Read

Staff leaving Stevenage primary school ‘in droves’ amid claims of classroom violence

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The end of an era’ for Letchworth as Burrs shoe store set for closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

#includeImage($article, 225)

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

#includeImage($article, 225)

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former private school teacher banned from profession for life for sexually touching pupil

Robbie Brittain, left being led away from Norwich Crown Court after being aquitted . Photo : Steve Adams

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

More than 200 jobs to be lost at Norwich manufacturing firm with 100-year city history

Production at the Heatrae Sadia plant in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists