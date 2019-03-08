Search

Organist 'raised some notes' with concert of classics

PUBLISHED: 08:40 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 31 July 2019

Organist Jon Payne who raised £150 for the North Walsham War Memorial Hospital Friends.. Picture: Jon Payne

Organist Jon Payne who raised �150 for the North Walsham War Memorial Hospital Friends.. Picture: Jon Payne

Archant

A concert of organ music classics has raised some "notes" for the North Walsham War Memorial Hospital Friends.

The event, staged at the town's parish church, saw Jon Payne play a programme of music.

It ranged from Handel's Water Music to the Eurovision theme tune, Charpentier's Te Deum, and raised £150 which has been split between the church and the Friends.

Mr Payne, a musician with 30 years experience, lives in Sheringham and became aware of the Friends through the a fund-raising comedy night.

Friends chairman Keith Jarvis said: "We really appreciate it when people hold fund-raising events for us.

It shows the support the hospital and its Friends have, and how word is spreading about the work we do."

Find out more about the friends by visiting their website: www.northwalshamhospitalfriends.org.uk

