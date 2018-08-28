Search

Organisers hit back at accusations that floating lights will pollute River Wensum

PUBLISHED: 13:40 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 09 February 2019

Pollution in the river in Wensum Park. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Organisers have today hit back at critics, saying a floating light display will not cause any pollution to the River Wensum.

Some online commentators had questioned whether the River of Light event - with more than 1,000 lights floated on the water - would leave waste in the river.

But organiser Julia Holland said: “Consideration for the environment and wildlife on the river has been at the centre of the planning of this event.

“The lights, which are LED, not naked flames or candles, have been selected carefully for their shape, size, safety and reusability.

“The orb lights will travel a very small distance on the river, an area previously used for similar events and with full involvement of the Broads Authority.

“All lights are to be removed from the river and will leave no residue, utilising previously tried and tested methods of retrieval.”

The light display at 7pm on Friday, March 8 will see them float from St Georges Bridge until being picked up at Fye Bridge in Norwich.

The floating lights will be released to represent ‘love, hope, memories and wishes’, seeing individuals making their own dedications to loved ones.

The event has been organised by Keeping Abreast, which has worked alongside the Broads Authority, Freedom Boats, Broadland Paddle Sport and Waveney River Centre.

Roger Cawdron, of the Ribs of Beef, came up with the idea, and agreed with the Norwich Inns network they would support the event and raise money for charity.

He said: “We would love to share this lovely evening with the good people of Norfolk, but if people can’t make it to the event they can still purchase a ticket for just £2 to make their dedication knowing that it will be shining bright on the night.”

