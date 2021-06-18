News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Up to a fifth of Norfolk road deaths are motorcyclists, figures show

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:52 AM June 18, 2021   
The scne of the accident in Chartwell Road, Norwich, which left a motorcyclist fighting for his life

Norfolk Police is urging motorcyclists to ride more safely. - Credit: Archant

Motorcyclists account for up to one fifth of all road deaths in Norfolk over the last five years.

That's according to figures released by Norfolk Police, covering the period from April 2016 to March 2021.

In each calendar year, between 13pc and 21pc of all road deaths have been someone riding a motorcycle.

The national figures paint a similar picture – motorcyclists accounted for 19pc of all road deaths in Great Britain in 2019.

Motorcycling represented just 0.3pc of total vehicle miles travelled on major trunk roads, but motorcyclists accounted for 17pc of the total killed or serious injury collisions.

Inspector Gary Miller of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Unfortunately – compared to the low percentage of total road users they make up – motorcyclists disproportionately account for a significant number of fatal and serious injury collisions.

"As a motorcyclist myself, I know all too well of the additional harm we can come to on the roads which makes it paramount for all riders to take extra care, adapt to the road and weather conditions, and be fully aware of what is going on around you."

Norfolk Police has issued a statement urging motorcyclists to take extra care on the roads, especially as they are considered to be "vulnerable road users" – because they have little external protection to absorb the impact of a crash.

The statement said: "Officers want motorcyclists to think carefully about how they ride and to be safe at all times, not putting the lives of themselves or other road users in danger. However, anyone caught breaking the law will have appropriate action taken against them.

"The prevalence of dashcams now means that even if a police officer does not witness poor or illegal riding, a member of the public may capture it and pass it to police."

Insp Miller added: "Operation Snap has been developed specifically for members of the public to submit footage of dangerous road users to us directly.

"The police cannot be everywhere all the time, so with the public’s help we can work to penalise reckless riders and if they end up in court, they may lose their licence."

