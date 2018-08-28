Search

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

PUBLISHED: 14:25 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:33 07 November 2018

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Lidl has announced the opening date for its new store near Norwich.

The new branch of the budget supermarket on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston will open its doors to customers on Thursday November 22.

The 18,000 square foot store will include 120 parking spaces, an in-store bakery and will create up to 40 jobs.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, Andrew Hodgkinson, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Sprowston.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Earlier this year Lidl announced it would be opening a store on the former Goff Petroleum Site on Aylsham Road - having just closed another supermarket just 400 metres down the road, on Copenhagen Way.

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

