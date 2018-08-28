Search

Residents invited in to new multi-million pound sports hub being built near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:25 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:25 24 November 2018

Community invited to look inside the Foundation's new hub The Nest Picture: KELLY SADDLETON

Archant

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation threw open the doors of their new hub, The Nest, on Saturday and welcomed visitors in to look around.

The multi-million pound site, named after Norwich City’s former home ground, is in Horsford and once complete will include a floodlit 3G football pitch, sports hall, gym, and seven grass football pitches.

Phase one of the project was finished this summer with extensive work completed on the football pitches, as well as the renovation of the existing clubhouse, and the installation of residential bunk boxes.

The second phase, when completed, will add a five-court indoor sports hall, a 60-station accessible gym, a floodlit 3G football pitch, flexible classrooms and studio space, an IT suite, cafe and changing rooms.

People were encouraged to give their views on Saturday as to which future activities were to be provided on the site.

But feedback can also be given at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ZGRXK8G

