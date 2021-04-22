Beauty spot car park to trial online booking

Published: 4:40 PM April 22, 2021 Updated: 4:56 PM April 22, 2021

Norfolk Wildlife Trust will start trialling an online booking system for one of its car parks.

The new system will come into effect from Saturday, April 24 at the trust's Holme Dunes car park in Hunstanton to help manage visitors accessing the nature reserve and "protect the site."

Visitors will now need to book a car park space on weekends, bank holidays and school holidays, with bookings open until 3pm the day before.

Non-members will need to pay to park and enter the nature reserve and NWT members and blue badge holders can continue to park for free.

Nick Morritt, visitor services and sales manager, said: "The safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors from the nearby community remains our priority and at busy times such as weekends and holidays you must now book your visits in advance and follow government guidance on travel.”