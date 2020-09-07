‘Delightful’ woodland area set for auction
PUBLISHED: 09:46 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 07 September 2020
An area of land in a picturesque setting is set to be auctioned off this week.
People have the chance to own a parcel of woodland as around 1.75 acres of land at Haggard Wood on Grange Road in Flixton, near Bungay is offered for sale at auction.
Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on September 9, with a guide price of £25,000 to £35,000 plus fees.
Described as land at Haggard Wood, to the south of Flixton village, the property description from the auctioneers states: “1.75 acres of mature woodland with long road frontage.
“A delightful parcel of woodland which extends to approximately 1.75 acres. The land has a long road frontage onto Grange Road and currently contains a variety of mature trees, mostly Sycamore and some self seeded, along with established fauna.
“There is a brook passing through the land and a pond area which we believe was a former 19th century sand pit for Abbey Farm.
“The woodland is full of wildlife and the area is adjoining open picturesque farmland and further wooded areas.
“Purchasers will need to make their own enquiries regarding any alternative use.”
