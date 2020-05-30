Search

Advanced search

One new coronavirus death reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:48 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 30 May 2020

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

One new coronavirus-related death has been recorded at a Norfolk hospital.

The death took place at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital taking the total number of people who have died there after testing positive for coronavirus up to 122.

To date, 377 coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, 143 have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, while 112 have died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 331 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of three on the previous day.

You may also want to watch:

While 70 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country, NHS England has announced 146 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,529.

Of the 146 new deaths announced on Saturday, 20 occurred on May 29, 51 occurred on May 28 and 14 occurred on May 27.

The figures also show 48 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 26, and the remaining 13 deaths occurred in April with the earliest on April 3.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published on Saturday by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths on a single day, with a current total of 893.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

School delays June 1 reopening over positive test while others go part-time

Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston that will now reopen to more pupils on June 8 . Picture: Paul Shreeves/Geograph

This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden

This former RAF officer's house in Watton is on the market at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000. Picture: Sowerbys

More than 700 coronavirus patients have been discharged from Norfolk hospitals

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Love you old boy’ - TV star Simon Thomas pays tribute after death of his father

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘We’ve not had British people working here for 20-odd years’ – Farm hails ‘legendary’ response to lockdown job appeal

New recruits at G's Group working inside a celery rig. Picture: G's Group

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School delays June 1 reopening over positive test while others go part-time

Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston that will now reopen to more pupils on June 8 . Picture: Paul Shreeves/Geograph

Two freed by firefighters after road crash

Emergency services were called to a crash at Primrose Corner, near Little Plumstead and Blofied. Pic: Google Street View.

Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk this weekend

Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station this Saturday after it was rescheduled due to bad weather. Photo: PA/ David J. Phillip

Fashion store to reopen but with shopping ‘by appointment only’

Vanilla in Ipswich Road is reopening on June 16. Pic: Vanilla

One new coronavirus death reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24