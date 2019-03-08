Holidaymaker hurt in Norfolk boat crash
PUBLISHED: 21:56 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:05 13 June 2019
A holidaymaker has been left injured after their boat struck a bridge in Great Yarmouth.
HM Coastguard Gorleston were called to assist the ambulance service with the evacuation of a casualty after it had struck Vauxhall Bridge.
The vessel struck the bridge on June 9, and one of the holidaymakers on board sustained an injury as a result.
The Broads Authority Rangers from the Yacht Station assisted at the scene and helped move the boat.
