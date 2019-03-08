Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Holidaymaker hurt in Norfolk boat crash

PUBLISHED: 21:56 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:05 13 June 2019

HM Coastguard Gorleston were called to assist the ambulance service with the evacuation of a casualty after it had struck Vauxhall Bridge. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

HM Coastguard Gorleston were called to assist the ambulance service with the evacuation of a casualty after it had struck Vauxhall Bridge. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Archant

A holidaymaker has been left injured after their boat struck a bridge in Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

HM Coastguard Gorleston were called to assist the ambulance service with the evacuation of a casualty after it had struck Vauxhall Bridge.

The vessel struck the bridge on June 9, and one of the holidaymakers on board sustained an injury as a result.

The Broads Authority Rangers from the Yacht Station assisted at the scene and helped move the boat.

Most Read

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Passenger tells of moment 75mph train hits fallen tree in Norfolk

Trains between Norwich and Cambridge may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a train hitting a fallen tree. Picture: Chris Spalton

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Holidaymaker hurt in Norfolk boat crash

HM Coastguard Gorleston were called to assist the ambulance service with the evacuation of a casualty after it had struck Vauxhall Bridge. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger tells of moment 75mph train hits fallen tree in Norfolk

Trains between Norwich and Cambridge may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a train hitting a fallen tree. Picture: Chris Spalton

Discover more at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019

A range of local acts will perform on bandstands and stages across the showground Picture: James Bass

Norwich prisoner who bled to death in cell died by misadventure, inquest rules

Kenneth Martin died in Norwich Prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man admits being Norwich cannabis factory ‘gardener’

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists