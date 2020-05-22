Search

Canaries memorabilia stall to launch online shop amid coronavirus market closures

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 May 2020

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A memorabilia goldmine for Norwich City supporters is due to launch online, after the coronavirus pandemic put its newly-secured permanent home on ice.

Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On The Stall City, which is run by Canaries superfan Jacob Bowles and parents Andy and Sharon, was due to set up camp permanently on Norwich Market ahead of lockdown, having previously operated as a pop-up stall.

However, these best laid plans were put on hold when the country went into lockdown, leaving the stall - which raised funds for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation - in limbo.

From June 1 though, the stall’s fundraising will start up again, with the launch of an online store selling City merchandise, keepsakes and memorabilia.

The family has worked tirelessly through the lockdown getting the store ready to launch and has even linked up with the club itself to offer exclusive products fans will be unable to buy anywhere else.

These include player-issue shorts from the first team’s Championship game at Millwall last season and various items of clothing from the club’s academy.

You may also want to watch:

Andy Bowles said: “We were all ready to go in our permanent market stall, we put in a lot of preparation fitting everything out and then bang, lockdown.

“With Jacob’s health conditions we also just don’t know when we will be able to get back to normal so we have been working extremely hard to sort this out - Jacob in particular.

“So many people have said to us in the past they wished we had an online shop, so now we’re going to.”

Among the standout things the family plan to sell are unique programme bundles, each themed to an individual decade, which are being pulled together from the mountains of matchday programmes they have been donated.

Mr Bowles added; “We have just too many of them to sell them individual so we are making up bundles of random games - people will be able to buy bundles from across the decades.

“No two bundles will be the exact same - we think they’ll be quite popular.

The stall, which launches on Monday, June 1, can be found at onthestallcity.com

