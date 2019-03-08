Cycling legend gives push to police crackdown on close passing of cyclists
PUBLISHED: 12:08 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 07 May 2019
Archant
British cycling legend Chris Boardman has praised a Norfolk Police initiative aiming to keep cyclists safer on the roads.
The Olympic medal winning athlete gave a push on social media to Operation Close Pass, which targets motorists who pass cyclists too closely on the road.
Boardman shared a social media post from Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, about the operation, adding: “Well done fellas, should be countrywide and regular, a few forces are leading the way.”
An information event about Operation Close Pass was held at County Hall last November as part of Brake's Road Safety Week, following a similar event in 2017.
The operation – supported by the Norwich Cycling Campaign – sees officers stop offending vehicles and offer the drivers advice on passing cyclists safely, including the recommended overtaking clearance of 1.5m. Drivers who refuse the offer are given a Traffic Offence Report.