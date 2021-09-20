News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Tearful Olivia Colman pays tribute to father after winning Emmy

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Fitchett

Published: 7:04 AM September 20, 2021    Updated: 7:11 AM September 20, 2021
File photo dated 02/02/20 of Olivia Colman, who is among the nominees ahead of this year's Emmy Awar

Olivia Colman picked up an Emmy for her performance in Netflix show, The Crown - Credit: PA

Norfolk-born Olivia Colman broke down in tears while paying tribute to her late father following her Emmy Award win for The Crown.

The British actress, 47, was named outstanding lead actress in a drama series for portraying the Queen in season four of the Netflix show.

Colman won ahead of her co-star Emma Corrin, who had been tipped for the prize for playing Diana, Princess of Wales.

"I'd have put money on that not happening," she said after hearing her name called.

"What a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can't wait to see what happens next."

You may also want to watch:

Colman was speaking from an event in London surrounded by many of her The Crown co-stars and its creative team, who could not make it to the main Emmys event in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actress' voice cracked during the speech as she paid tribute to her father, Keith, who she said died during the pandemic.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
  2. 2 Teenager who lost driving licence receives surprise in post
  3. 3 Person pulled from car as rain lashes region
  1. 4 Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash
  2. 5 ‘It went up like a matchstick’ - Neighbour’s horror at blaze
  3. 6 Fire crews still at scene as investigation launched into house blaze
  4. 7 Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK
  5. 8 Jailed this week: Abuse, assaults and burglaries
  6. 9 Five cars and a horsebox involved in crash near RAF base
  7. 10 Parts of Norfolk at risk of heavy downpours

"I'm going to be very quick because I'm very teary. I wish my dad was here to see this," she said. "I lost my daddy during Covid and he would have loved all of this."

It was Colman's first Emmy win from four nominations. She now has an Oscar, an Emmy, a Bafta film award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globes and three Bafta TV awards.

Colman, who will be replaced as the Queen on the next series of The Crown by Imelda Staunton, is no stranger to memorable awards show acceptance speeches.

At the Oscars in 2019, when she won best actress for The Favourite, Colman charmed the star-studded audience, admitting her shock at taking the Academy Award over heavy favourite Glenn Close.

Colman later revealed she was drunk.

The Norfolk-born actress went to Gresham's School in Holt, north Norfolk, during the nineties.

She has openly praised the school for inspiring and supporting her on her way towards her acting career - especially its former, now retired, director of drama, Paul Hands.

The Crown won outstanding drama series at the fourth attempt, bringing Netflix its maiden victory in the category.

Arts & Culture
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris Taylor came across the wreck of the SS Commodore off Sheringham. 

Video

'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
John Bullard crushes a Red Bull can as Red Bull accuses Bullards of a conflict of interest with the

Exclusive

Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to an incident near KFC. 

Suffolk Live

Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon