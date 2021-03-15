News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Olivia Colman given a shot at her second Oscar after nomination

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:32 PM March 15, 2021    Updated: 1:48 PM March 15, 2021
Olivia Colman has been nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar. Picture: Luke MacGregor/PA Photos.

Norfolk-born actress Olivia Colman has been nominated in this year's Oscars.

The actress, best known for her roles as the Queen in The Crown and her best actress Oscar-winning performance in The Favourite, is in the running for another top Academy Awards gong. 

This time, the 47-year-old is vying for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in The Father in which she stars opposite Anthony Hopkins.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman as a Norwich pupil

Olivia Colman, left, as a Norwich High School for Girls pupil. - Credit: Submitted

Ms Colman was born in Norwich and attended Norwich High School for Girls before moving onto Gresham's School in Holt for her A-Levels. 

Her first job was at The King's Arms in Blakeney, and she had described north Norfolk as her "stomping ground" and "spiritual home".

In The Father she plays Anne, the daughter of Mr Hopkins' character Anthony, who moves into her flat as he struggles to deal with his aging.

 

Nominated in the same category as Ms Colman are Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Amanda Seyfried for Mank and Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari.

This year's Oscars will take place on April 25.


