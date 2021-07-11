Pictures: Lowestoft-area pub helping England 'bring it home'

Published: 7:22 PM July 11, 2021

Come on England! Fervent fans following the Three Lions at the Ole Frank PH. - Credit: Mark Boggis

Bring it home!

That was the rallying message being shared around a popular Lowestoft-area pub, just over an hour before the eagerly awaited Euro 2020 final between England and Italy kicked off.

Much like Gareth Southgate's pre-match call ahead of the final against Italy that they "want to bring the trophy home", similar sentiments were being shared around the Ole Frank pub on Gresham Avenue in Oulton.

With doors opening at noon, a capacity crowd had filled the two bar areas inside and outside marquee area of the family run pub hours before kick off.

With the excitement building, and Sweet Caroline echoing out loud and proud, fans were in good voice ahead of England's seventh match of the tournament.

The final is being showcased on seven screens inside and outside, including a new 70-inch screen in a marquee outside the pub - with landlord Glen High hopeful it is a "lucky seven" omen!

Glen High said: "The Euros have been a massive, massive fillip to us.

"Yes, we have had to do table service and take on extra staff - all extra costs - but everything has been Covid safe, wearing the face masks and sitting down.

"We were shut for eight months and we will never get that money back, but this tournament has been a massive help.

Flying the flag for England at the Ole Frank, youngsters Paddy, Cohen, Joel and Jenson are all smiles. - Credit: Mark Boggis

"Inside the pub's two bars we can sit 180 people and outside another 120, credit to my son Ritchi it was him who sorted the new outside area and 70in television screen.

"We've been full to capacity every game, the atmosphere has been fantastic with no tourble, and you will know it when England score!

"Hopefully it is lucky seven - I think it will be close, and it may even go to penalties.

"Bring it home!"

All smiles ahead of kick off Chloe, Charlie, Joel and Nicky Frosdick soaking up the atmosphere at the Ole Frank PH in Oulton. - Credit: The Frosdick family

With the countdown on as the Three Lions bid to lift a first ever European Championship, among those eagerly awaiting kick off and history being made, was Charlie Frosdick, 45, of Oulton.

Mr Frosdick said: "We've been here every England game and the atmosphere has been brilliant.

"It has been full to capacity, all social distancing, and all locals enjoying the matches.

"This is once in a lifetime and it has made some great memories for all the family coming here.

"Every game has been brilliant - I think England will win 2-1."

After reaching the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966, an expectant nation is hopeful that Gareth Southgate's men can end 55 years of hurt.

Andy Lloyd, 39, of Carlton Colville, said: "This is history."

Aaron Denning, 39, of Lowestoft, said: "It has been brilliant all the way through.

"We have been here nearly every game, and there has been no problems - everyone has enjoyed the occasion."

On the manager's bold call, to change formation and play wing backs - removing the pace of Saka against an aging Italian backline, Mr Denning said: "I can see why the manager has made the predicted change with Saka.

"I still think England will win 2-1 with a late goal."

