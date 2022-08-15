News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Harvest Balloon Festival reaches new heights

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 11:45 AM August 15, 2022
Updated: 12:46 PM August 15, 2022
Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park.

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park - Credit: Gavin Bickerton-Jones

For the second year running, Old Buckenham's Harvest Balloon Festival went down as a huge success.

Clear blue skies welcomed a rainbow of hot air balloons as they flew over Norfolk for the three-day weekend festival.

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park.

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park - Credit: Gavin Bickerton-Jones

The event was hosted at the Old Buckenham Country Park from August 12 to 14, with visitors able to stay on the park's campsites during the heatwave. 

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park.

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park - Credit: Luke Martin

Street food outlets, a beer festival and live entertainment accompanied the balloon night glows and flights.

The sights, fit for a fairytale, were captured and sent to us by photographers Luke Martin and Gavin Bickerton-Jones.

The magic of the event is captured here, showing the sea of warmth and bright colour which greeted visitors.

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park.

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park - Credit: Gavin Bickerton-Jones

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park.

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park - Credit: Luke Martin

Attleborough News

Don't Miss

Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Wasps can be a nuisance when we're eating al fresco (PA)

Environment News

Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Heath looking very dry in the August heat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Drought declared in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon