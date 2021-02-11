Tributes paid to Norwich Union accountant of 40 years

Published: 12:41 PM February 11, 2021 Updated: 2:40 PM February 11, 2021

Alan Utting has died at the age of 96 - Credit: SUPPLIED

Tributes have been paid to a former Norwich Union accountant described as “an example to us all".

Alan Utting was a supporter of several groups in his adopted home of Hethersett, near Norwich.

Speaking at a funeral service in St Remigius Church, Hethersett, his son, James, said: “Alan was a husband, father, stepfather, grandad, great grandad, uncle, friend and colleague, and above all he was an amazing person and an example to all of us."

Alan Utting with his son James, here aged nine, taking a spin round the Snetterton circuit - Credit: SUPPLIED

Alan was born in Cringleford in 1925 and lived for much of his life in Caistor St Edmund before moving to Hethersett four years ago.

He became an active member of local groups including Hethersett Dementia Support Group, Hethersett Village Screen, and Hethersett Parish Church.

Chairman of Hethersett Dementia Support Group David Bills said: “Alan became an important part of the group. He was always smiling and helping out. He will be sadly missed.”

Alan was educated at Cringleford School and Bracondale School in Norwich where he picked up a life-long passion for nature and photography.

He left school at 16 and joined Norwich Union, before joining the RAF as a trainee pilot stationed in Buckinghamshire. He later trained as an air bomber and navigator in Avro Ansons, stationed in Scotland and Canada.

Alan Utting during his RAF service days - Credit: SUPPLIED

In 1947, he re-joined Norwich Union and qualified as an accountant in 1955. He was promoted to an assistant accountant in 1961 and chief accountant in 1963, a post he held until his retirement in 1985.

In 1948, he married Pauline Timbers and the couple had two children – James and Celia. The marriage ended in divorce in 1966.

Five years later he married his second wife Muriel. Between them, they had five children and moved to Caistor St Edmund for what would become the family home for 46 years.

Alan Utting with his wife of 50 years, Muriel - Credit: SUPPLIED

After retiring, Alan became treasurer of Cotman Housing Association and rekindled his love of collecting cigarette cards, producing two sets featuring East Anglian Churches for Butterworth Tea.

He moved to Hethersett in 2017 before moving to Cromwell House Care Home in Norwich in 2019.

He died at the age of 96 and was buried in St Remigius churchyard, along with the ashes of his second wife.

