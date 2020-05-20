Search

Advanced search

Tributes to groundsman who ‘devoted his life’ to football and cricket clubs

PUBLISHED: 12:16 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 20 May 2020

Tributes have been paid to John Marston, who was groundsman at Mundford FC and Mundford CC. Mr Marston (centre) is pictured with Bryan Gunn (right) after winning Groundsman of the Year at Norfolk County FA's volunteer awards. Picture: Norfolk County FA

Tributes have been paid to John Marston, who was groundsman at Mundford FC and Mundford CC. Mr Marston (centre) is pictured with Bryan Gunn (right) after winning Groundsman of the Year at Norfolk County FA's volunteer awards. Picture: Norfolk County FA

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a groundsman who devoted his life to the football and cricket clubs he lovingly served.

Tributes have been paid to John Marston (left), who was groundsman at Mundford FC and Mundford CC. Picture: Trevor MouncerTributes have been paid to John Marston (left), who was groundsman at Mundford FC and Mundford CC. Picture: Trevor Mouncer

John Marston, who was groundsman at Mundford Football Club and Mundford Cricket Club, died on May 13 at the age of 76.

Employed throughout his working life by the Forestry Commission, Mr Marston began playing for both teams during the 1960s.

As a cricketer he boasted sublime batting technique and a vicious turning leg break, while in footballing terms he enjoyed a fruitful playing career and later became a much-admired referee.

But Mr Marston will be best remembered for his dedication to the running of the clubs and their facilities, serving as an award-winning groundsman for several decades.

Trevor Mouncer, chairman of Mundford FC, knew Mr Marston for almost 50 years and the pair were firm friends.

“John was never married so his family was basically the football and cricket clubs - he devoted his life to them,” said Mr Mouncer.

“Myself, John, and Doug Rolph have been involved with the football club for many years and we’ve been called ‘Last of the Summer Wine’. We’d meet two or three times a week, work on the pitch, have a cup of tea and talk about absolutely nothing.

“We always had so much fun and two of us would always be laughing our heads off at the other. From that point of view John will be greatly missed.”

Over the years Mr Marston worked tirelessly to improve both sports within the county, sitting on the Anglian Combination and Norfolk Cricket Alliance committees.

In Mundford he was a parish councillor, village hall trustee and member of the playing field association.

Chairman of Mundford CC, Robin Yates, who knew Mr Marston since 1987, added: “His influence here was tremendous. Everyone respected him as a groundsman of the highest order.

“John was a stalwart for many years and you would always find him in the bar after a game. He will be missed by visiting clubs as well because they all met him over the years.

“Looking out on the square now I’m not quite sure what we’re going to do without him. Up until recently he was still our nominated groundsman and he would soon say if we were doing something wrong.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Some public toilets on Norfolk coast to reopen - but stay away message remains

The public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham, are among those which will reopen on May 22. Inset: North Norfolk District COuncil leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Archant/NNDC

Store manager sets running challenge to help boost NHS during the virus outbreak

Chris Frary Picture: Central England Co-op
Drive 24