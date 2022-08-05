Tributes paid to hospital porter and Carrow Road Snake Pit regular

Tributes have been paid to a hospital porter with an unwaning passion for Norwich City Football Club, who has died at the age of 60.

Robert Aldridge was a familiar face to anybody who sits in the Snake Pit at Carrow Road, having held a season ticket there for 30 years.

Mr Adlridge, of George Pope Road, was also well known at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he worked as a porter for almost 20 years.

Norfolk and Norwich hospital porter Robert Aldridge, who has died aged 60 - Credit: Aldridge family

Diane Aldridge, his wife of 33 years, said: "He was just such a lovely man who loved his family and loved me.

"We have two children together and he was due to become a grandfather. He couldn't wait for that, we were on holiday when we found out and he cried with joy at the news.

"We had also recently got a puppy, a 10-month-old Maltese-toy-poodle cross who he absolutely idolised."

Mr and Mrs Aldridge met at the Highwayman in Sheringham, where Mrs Aldridge was from and were together for 37 years in total.

They tied the knot at Beeston Regis Church on September 30, 1989.

Robert and Diane Aldridge - Credit: Aldridge family

Mrs Aldridge said that her husband's work became "really hectic" during the pandemic, but he took safety measures incredibly seriously so never caught the virus.

She said alongside his family, his main love in life was the Canaries and was eagerly looking forward to the first home game of the season before his death on August 1.

She said: "He was absolutely full of himself about the new season and was very enthusiastic about going to the game on Saturday.

"He followed the team home and away."

Following his death, friends and colleagues have rallied to raise almost £4,000 in his memory to help the family with funeral arrangements.

Mrs Aldridge said: "It really means a lot to me and shows just how loved and well known he was."

His colleagues said: "Robert was an avid Norwich City football fan; he had a huge personality and caring nature which touched the hearts of those who worked with him.

“He will never be forgotten."

He leaves two adult children, 33-year-old Melissa and 31-year-old Matthew.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed, but Mrs Aldridge has requested mourners wear Norwich City shirts or bright colours.