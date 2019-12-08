Search

'The greatest bar Farke' - tributes paid to former City manager after death

PUBLISHED: 08:42 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 08 December 2019

Ron Saunders Picture: Archant

Ron Saunders Picture: Archant

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a "legend" of a football manager who guided Norwich to the first division for the first time in their history.

Ron Saunders during one of his famed training sessions on Mousehold Heath Picture: ArchantRon Saunders during one of his famed training sessions on Mousehold Heath Picture: Archant

The death of Ron Sanuders was announced by another of his former clubs, Aston Villa, on Saturday.

Saunders joined Norwich City in 1969, aged 36, and guided the club to the Second Division title in 1972, which saw them promoted to the First Division for the first time in their history.

The club posted on Twitter to pay tribute to Saunders, and said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ron Saunders, who managed the club between 1969 and 1973.

"Our thoughts are with Ron's family and friends at this difficult time.

Ron Saunders on Mousehold HeathRon Saunders on Mousehold Heath

Former Norwich City manager Ron Saunders has died



"Ron guided us to promotion to the top flight for the first time in 1972 and led us to the League Cup final a year later."

Their sentiment was echoed by many others on Twitter, including Paul Harrison, who said: "Ron Saunders will always be remembered for being the first manager to not only take

@NorwichCityFC to the top division but also a first Wembley appearance in successive seasons."

Several people posted to say simply that he was a "legend", while Nigel Moore said he was a "brilliant manager".

Mat, Twitter user @gilliwater, said Saunders was "the greatest we have had bar Farke".

And on the Pinkun's Facebook page, Bernie Peet said: "One of our best managers ever!! So sorry to hear this news."

And Keith Smith said: "He started the whole ball rolling to the top division... Never to be forgotten."

