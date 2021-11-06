Tributes paid to former town mayor and club supporter

Tributes have been paid to a former mayor and community stalwart in Wymondham.

Kevin Body, who was mayor of the town from 1993 to 1996, died aged 76 on October 30.

He was well-known in the town, having been a town councillor in the 1990s.

The father-of-three was involved in causes throughout Wymondham, and in particular was a keen supporter of Wymondham Town Football Club, where he would often be spotted at matches.

He campaigned to bring a swimming pool to the town, saw street lights switched back on in Tuttles Lane and was part of efforts to bring ramps for those with disabilities to the town's rail station.

Mr Body was born in Hereford, attending Hereford Cathedral School from 1959 to 1963. He married in 1967.

It was Mr Body's job as a town planner which brought the family to Wymondham in 1975 to begin work at City Hall in Norwich, where he stayed until his retirement.

His family said: "He just liked to help people, he devoted himself to Wymondham and helping people. He knew everybody and everybody knew him."

Joe Mooney, a fellow former mayor and former long-running county councillor of the town, who served on the town council with Mr Body, said: "I am very sorry to hear that my good friend and former mayor of Wymondham Kevin Body has passed away.

"He was a great community champion and an excellent mayor of the town. In particular, he made a tremendous contribution to the town during his four-year term as chairman of the planning committee. May he rest in peace."

Wymondham's current mayor Kevin Hurn also paid tribute to Mr Body, saying he was always polite and had time for a chat.

He added: "He was well-known around Wymondham and will be sadly missed."

A one-minute silence was held in his memory at Wymondham Town Council's meeting on Tuesday.



