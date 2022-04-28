News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Obituaries

'Shining light' of local theatre to be remembered with special tribute show

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 11:26 AM April 28, 2022
Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show poster with a photograph of Becky Hilton

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show poster with a photograph of Becky Hilton - Credit: Aylsham Players/Max Hilton

The "shining light" of a north Norfolk amateur dramatics society will be at the forefront of a special tribute production in her memory. 

Aylsham Players’ next production will be celebrating its lifetime president, Becky Hilton, who died in October 2020.  

Entitled Another Blinkin’ Variety Show, the event will feature extracts and excerpts from scripts and skits written by Mrs Hilton during her 20 years with the group. 

Becky Hilton inspired hundreds of people, including many young people, to have confidence and belive in themselves

A "shining light": Becky Hilton inspired hundreds of people, including many young people, to have confidence and believe in themselves - Credit: Supplied by family

Her son, Max Hilton, explained why now was the right time to put on the show.

“Although we were able to pay our respects after her passing, like many, we were limited by Covid restrictions in place at the time," he said.

"[We] have often talked about planning a bigger event to celebrate Becky's life and her work.  

“We are delighted that the Aylsham Players have chosen this moment to present a special show full of joy, love, and laughter.” 

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show poster, showing Becky Hilton

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show poster, showing Becky Hilton (middle) with other performers - Credit: Aylsham Players/Max Hilton

An ensemble of performers will present Mrs Hilton’s original one-act comedy play, The Pageant, about a beauty competition on the Norfolk Broads. Audiences will also be treated to a never-before-seen literary work that includes an exclusive reading from Mrs Hilton's unfinished novel, Read The Label.

Most Read

  1. 1 Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre
  2. 2 A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident
  3. 3 Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home
  1. 4 Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident
  2. 5 Police remain at scene of ongoing incident for over 24 hours
  3. 6 Drug dealer who made more than £230,000 to pay back just £4,600
  4. 7 'It's disgraceful' - Vandals trash toilets for fifth time since £23k refurb
  5. 8 9 things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend
  6. 9 American military aircraft has in-flight emergency off coast
  7. 10 Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

Finally, the show will include a nod to artists in comedy, music, and drama who influenced her, such as ABBA, Eva Cassidy, and Victoria Wood. 

Hosted by Norfolk-based performance poet Lewis Buxton, the society hopes that the variety evening will showcase the full breadth and depth of Mrs Hilton's abilities, an individual renowned for developing local talent. The next generation of young performers will be featured throughout the evening, with a special appearance from Sutton School of Dancing.  

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show rehearsals

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show rehearsals - Credit: Aylsham Players/Max Hilton

Sue Smith, Aylsham Players president, said: “Becky was talented in so many ways, not only as a writer and performer but outside in the wider community as well. If ever we had concerns in rehearsals, Becky was a ‘shining light' and when she walked in the door, she made you feel like everything would be okay.” 

Players member Angela Arscott added: “Becky had such a great way of getting the best from people and encouraging them. 

“She was such a kind and caring person and so generous with her time.” 

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show rehearsals. (Right to left) Jane Slater and Anna Southgate

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show rehearsals, from right, Jane Slater and Anna Southgate - Credit: Aylsham Players/Max Hilton

Before moving to Norfolk in 1999, Mrs Hilton was born in Croydon and worked at London’s department store BIBA. She later moved into journalism working as a copywriter and features writer.   

In East Anglia, she became a duty manager for the theatre company Curious Directive and worked as an occupational therapy assistant for Norfolk County Council. In her spare time, she directed multiple pantomimes and dramas for the Aylsham Players.  

She also founded the Pocket Theatre club at the town’s John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery school and volunteered as an acting coach for Shining Lights at St John’s Church.

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show rehearsals. (Left to right) Mark Fitzgerald and Erin Southgate

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show rehearsals, from left, Mark Fitzgerald and Erin Southgate - Credit: Aylsham Players/Max Hilton

 

Mrs Hilton organised several fundraising events for the local area, notably the carnival princess competition and the Oktoberfest-style German night at Aylsham Town Hall. She presented a Victorian Music Hall evening at Bure Valley School in 2003, raising £450 for the Friends Association to go towards purchasing a state-of-the-art sound system. This enabled the school to host its own professional productions. 

Following in the footsteps of Geoff Ashworth, she was named lifetime president after being a member of the Aylsham Players for over 20 years.

She died following a short illness at the age of 63. 

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show rehearsals. Pianist Tim Hughes

Tim Hughes during rehearsals for Another Blinkin’ Variety Show - Credit: Aylsham Players/Max Hilton

Callum Adkins, a young actor who was inspired by Mrs Hilton, said: “I will never forget the confidence she gave me as a young boy.

"The amazing thing is I know there are many people she helped with this and that is such a credit to her. She had a real gift."

Special times: Mark Hilton pictured with his wife Becky, who died in October 2020

Special times: Mark Hilton is pictured with his wife Becky, who died in October 2020 - Credit: Supplied by family

Another Blinkin’ Variety Show will be performed at Aylsham Town Hall on May 13 and 14. Tickets cost £12 and can be purchased from Barnwells Newsagents and Creative Lincs in Aylsham. Streaming tickets will be available for £10 via aylsham-players-another-blinkin-variety-show.eventbrite.co.uk. All proceeds will go towards securing the future of the Aylsham Players. 

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show rehearsals. (Left to right) Zac Morley and Tasha Overton

Aylsham Players: Another Blinkin’ Variety Show rehearsals, from left, Morley and Tasha Overton - Credit: Aylsham Players/Max Hilton

Obituary
Theatre
Aylsham News
North Norfolk News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Ruth Davies was a victim of abuse on the train for having noisy children

Opinion

OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
Burnham Market

Cost of Living

How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Rocky Fletcher (right) pictured with his mum Keeley and two brothers

Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Wherry Hotel

New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants

Derin Clark

person