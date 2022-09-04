Graham Patrick, of Sheringham, will set off on a rally in memory of his late wife, Sam - Credit: Supplied

A north Norfolk veteran is set to return to the place where he married his late wife to help both serving and former Royal Air Force personnel.

Graham Patrick, of Sheringham, is gearing up to drive more than 1,000km (around 620 miles) across Europe with his son, Alastair.

The pair will travel from Calais in France to Prague in the Czech Republic – the equivalent of driving the Norfolk Coastal Path seven and a half times – in an old banger

Their efforts are in aid of raising cash for the RAF’s leading welfare charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Mr Patrick, 72, was a Corporal in the RAF where he worked as an air camera fitter from 1966 to 1976.

He said: “My late wife, Sam, was a stewardess in the RAF, and we met and were married at RAF Wildenrath, in 1973, so we will divert there to see what it looks like now.

“We will also stop in Maastricht on the way back to visit an old friend of mine. We joined up together as apprentices at RAF Cosford, in 1966.”

Mr Patrick is looking forward to taking in the spectacular mountain passes in the Alps, as well as visiting the Lamborghini and Ferrari museums along the route, which will pass through six countries.

After the duo completes their journey, Alastair will fly back from Prague to his home in London, while Mr Patrick’s partner Carol will fly out and, together, they will spend five days travelling back to the UK.

He added: “We’re supporting the RAF Benevolent Fund because I was a caseworker for them at one time, so I know what good work it does.”

The rally adventure will begin on Saturday, September 3 and they expect to reach Prague on Friday, September 9. So far, they have raised £90 of their £1,000 target.

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides practical, financial, and emotional support to RAF personnel, veterans, and their partners and dependants. Visit rafbf.org for more details.