News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Obituaries

Obituary: Time Team veteran and pioneering archaeologist dies, aged 64

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 1:28 PM March 22, 2022
Dr Neil Faulkner pictured at SHARP in 2000

Dr Neil Faulkner pictured at SHARP in 2000 - Credit: NNAS

An archaeology conference taking place next month will be dedicated to the memory of a former television personality and a leading figure in the field, who died from cancer aged 64. 

Dr Neil Faulker was an internationally renowned archaeologist who founded a pioneering community project near Hunstanton in west Norfolk in 1996. 

He became instrumental in establishing the major archaeological initiative, the Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project (SHARP), famed for its 2003 Iron Age coin hoard discovery stuffed inside a cow bone.

The Sedgeford hoard.

The Sedgeford hoard. - Credit: Archant

SHARP is now one of the largest and most successful training digs in the UK and is a testament to Dr Faulkner’s hands-on leadership. 

And now the Norfolk and Norwich Archaeological Society (NNAS) is dedicating its April conference on community archaeology to its founder-director.  

A spokesperson for NNAS said: “Neil Faulkner, who died of cancer on February 4 at just 64, was founder-director of the Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project, members of which are speaking in the programme.  

“This shocking and untimely loss came just as this conference was in the final stages of development, and the Council of the Society are grateful to his partner for permission to dedicate the day to the memory of a pioneer in the field.” 

Archaeologists at work at the Sedgeford dig Picture: Casey Cooper-Fisk

Hard at work: Archaeologists at the Sedgeford dig site - Credit: ARCHANT

The conference will focus on answering questions such as what is community archaeology? And its themes will include the topics community and diversity, specialisms, and health and wellbeing.   

Most Read

  1. 1 7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays
  2. 2 Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named
  3. 3 Norfolk pub named one of best countryside spots in the UK
  1. 4 Police and villagers cite drug and noise fears over festival return
  2. 5 Ambulance staff told to 'drop and go' and ignore calls as demand soars
  3. 6 Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'
  4. 7 Could this Norfolk town get a new train station?
  5. 8 Two taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A47
  6. 9 Disruption expected on A140 due to work for proposed bypass
  7. 10 Gym saved as new operators take over at town fitness hub

Dr Faulkner not only worked freelance but also undertook roles as a lecturer, tour guide, made occasional appearances on Channel 4’s Time Team and the BBC’s Timewatch, and was also the founding editor of Military History Monthly, now Military History Matters.  

Dr Neil Faulkner with some of the artefacts discovered at the site of the Sedgeford archeological di

A proud moment: Dr Neil Faulkner with some of the artefacts discovered at the site of the Sedgeford archeological dig - Credit: ARCHANT

He died of lymphoma. 

The conference will be held at the Thomas Paine Study Centre at the University of East Anglia on Saturday, April 9. 

Obituary
University of East Anglia
Hunstanton News
Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

After some of the worst winter weather for many years, a good wash is needed to get all the salt and

Norfolk car washes investigated over 'serious breaches' of regulations

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Phil Platten from Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Anyone with the surname Platten is 41

Norfolk fish and chip shop trials four-day working week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk restaurants named among best in UK for brunch and Sunday lunch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon