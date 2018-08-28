Search

Advanced search

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

PUBLISHED: 11:38 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:58 05 November 2018

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Archant

Tributes have been paid to the founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants.

2 Comments
A Peruzzi ice-cream van in Norwich. Picture: ArchantA Peruzzi ice-cream van in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Tony Peruzzi died aged 89 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after a fall.

Born in March 1929, he became known for scrap metal but Mr Peruzzi began his career at an the Peruzzi Ice-cream factory.

Started in 1930 by his father, Joseph Peruzzi, in Sprowston, he worked there until the business closed.

A few years before meeting his wife Janet, Mr Peruzzi took to the streets as a rag-and-bone man, collecting scrap metal.

Tony Peruzzi. Picture: Peruzzi FamilyTony Peruzzi. Picture: Peruzzi Family

He opened his first yard in Derby Road, Norwich, in the 1950s. The business soon grew and a second location in Waterworks Road opened. It was here in 1990 he started his aluminium can campaign.

Granddaughter Jasmine Gardiner, 24, said: “For anybody that went in the yard, you know that my grandad was very passionate about the running of it and would be more than happy to voice this.

“Buying, selling and making a pound has been something grandad enjoyed everyday of his life.”

Mr Peruzzi was a lover of animals and kept a number of horses, cows and dogs at Windmill Farm in Costessey.

His family said they have fond memories of visiting the farm and riding horses throughout their childhood.

The great-grandfather of 11 was competitive and would take his horses to shows across East Anglia in both trade and private classes.

Ms Gardiner added: “All of these activities with horses meant lots of hard work and fun for us back home. The horses had to be looked after and kept fit.

“We all enjoyed driving or riding the horses round and about Costessey. Sitting on the cart with grandad and having a good chat about everything and anything.”

At one point he had more than 150 horse on various fields and at the farm. In his later life he took to buying and selling cows.

Ms Gardiner added: “At the heart of everything my Grandad has done, he has done it with his family.

“Our grandad was all about family and thrived on having us all around him.”

A service is being held at St Edmund’s Church, Costessey, tomorrow at 1pm, Mr Peruzzi will make his final journey on a horse and trolly followed by a Bedford Lorry filled with flowers.

Topic Tags:

2 comments

  • I had the great honour of training some of Tony,s horses many years ago up here in Scotland. Still have one to this day. Wensum Luigi. Tony was a lovely kind man, we think of him often. Condolences to his family,you dont get folks like Tony theses days.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ian Gerrard

    Tuesday, November 6, 2018

  • R.I,P, Tony .Have known you all since i was a young boy .From your first Scrap Yard in Derby Street ,Up until you had Waterworks Road Yard , 60 Years plus . A lovely Family all sound as a Pound .God Bless x

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Neil Goose

    Monday, November 5, 2018

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Eastern Daily Press visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Eastern Daily Press staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Eastern Daily Press account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast