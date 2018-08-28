Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tributes have been paid to the founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants.

Tony Peruzzi died aged 89 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after a fall.

Born in March 1929, he became known for scrap metal but Mr Peruzzi began his career at an the Peruzzi Ice-cream factory.

Started in 1930 by his father, Joseph Peruzzi, in Sprowston, he worked there until the business closed.

A few years before meeting his wife Janet, Mr Peruzzi took to the streets as a rag-and-bone man, collecting scrap metal.

He opened his first yard in Derby Road, Norwich, in the 1950s. The business soon grew and a second location in Waterworks Road opened. It was here in 1990 he started his aluminium can campaign.

Granddaughter Jasmine Gardiner, 24, said: “For anybody that went in the yard, you know that my grandad was very passionate about the running of it and would be more than happy to voice this.

“Buying, selling and making a pound has been something grandad enjoyed everyday of his life.”

Mr Peruzzi was a lover of animals and kept a number of horses, cows and dogs at Windmill Farm in Costessey.

His family said they have fond memories of visiting the farm and riding horses throughout their childhood.

The great-grandfather of 11 was competitive and would take his horses to shows across East Anglia in both trade and private classes.

Ms Gardiner added: “All of these activities with horses meant lots of hard work and fun for us back home. The horses had to be looked after and kept fit.

“We all enjoyed driving or riding the horses round and about Costessey. Sitting on the cart with grandad and having a good chat about everything and anything.”

At one point he had more than 150 horse on various fields and at the farm. In his later life he took to buying and selling cows.

Ms Gardiner added: “At the heart of everything my Grandad has done, he has done it with his family.

“Our grandad was all about family and thrived on having us all around him.”

A service is being held at St Edmund’s Church, Costessey, tomorrow at 1pm, Mr Peruzzi will make his final journey on a horse and trolly followed by a Bedford Lorry filled with flowers.