News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Obituaries

Former boxer and roofer George Blazeby dies aged 82

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 1:03 PM February 9, 2021   
Boxers George Blazeby and Herbie Hide smiling at the camera with medals

Former professional boxer, George Blazeby, with boxing friend Herbie Hide - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A former professional boxer described as a “much-loved people’s person” has died at the age of 82. 

George Blazeby, of Hall Road, Norwich, was born on May 12, 1938. 

At the age of 14, he joined Norwich Lads Club and took part in more than 100 amateur bouts, losing just four.  

Black and white photo of a boxer in his kit

Former boxer George Blazeby, in his boxing heyday - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

His wife Joan, whom he met when they were 16, said although he spent three nights a week training, he always made time for her. 

"My Georgie was a man who loved people,” she said. “He was very much a people’s person, a people man. 

You may also want to watch:

“When we were courting, he was very loving and kind to me. I loved him very much. 

“Even when he had training on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, he would always make time for me.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
  2. 2 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
  3. 3 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
  1. 4 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
  2. 5 Snow day! Head's 'get out and enjoy it' message to pupils
  3. 6 Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
  4. 7 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
  5. 8 Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge
  6. 9 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
  7. 10 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions

The couple married on May 12, 1956, before Mr Blazeby began his national service in Germany the following year. 

Group of boxers

George Blazeby (pictured back right) with other boxers - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mrs Blazeby added: “I gave up my job at the time and moved to Germany with George, where I worked for a year.  

“He boxed throughout his national service time, until 1959, and was a PTI – a physical training instructor - in the army. He also won the BAOR welterweight individual championship for the Army in 1957, a great achievement.” 

During their time in Germany, the couple had their son, Richard, in 1959. Later, in 1967, they had their daughter, Karen. 

Returning to Norfolk, Mr Blazeby turned professional and trained in Great Yarmouth. He boxed until 1962 and won 12 of 17 professional bouts. On retiring from the sport, he continued to watch and officiate matches. He also gained many friends in the professional boxing world, including Herbie Hide.

Black and white photo of a man in his boxing kit

Former boxer George Blazeby, in his boxing heyday - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

He became a self-employed roofer and was known for shouting friendly greetings to passers-by. He was also a talented watercolour artist. 

The couple travelled around the world and visited every continent, before he was diagnosed with vascular dementia just over a decade ago, eventually moving to Woodside care home, Norwich. 

Man sitting on a bus and smiling

Former boxer George Blazeby, has died aged 82 - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mrs Blazeby added: “He was my Georgie, and he was grateful for all the friends he had. We were very happy together.” 

He died on January 13 and leaves behind his wife, two children, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. 

Obituary
Great Yarmouth News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snow settles on a red postbox in Norwich city centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of a large Victorian country home with two bay windows and a large garden at the front

Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Somebody getting a haircut

Coronavirus

Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus