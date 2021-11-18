Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children - Credit: SUPPLIED

More than £1,500 has been raised for the family of a father-of-three after he died suddenly near his home at the age of 36.

Will Perera, of the Long Stratton area, has been described as a “funny and outgoing” man.

His partner of 17 years, Sophie Moore, said his proudest achievement was his children and that the whole family was still reeling following his death on Tuesday, November 9.

“It’s all such a shock still,” she said. “Our children are aged 11, six and four, and it was hard explaining it to them. It’s not really sunk in with any of us yet.”

A fundraiser has launched after Will Perera's died aged 36 - Credit: SUPPLIED

Mr Perera was born in London but had spent the majority of his life living in Norfolk. Recently he had been working as a roofer and would spend time working away from home.

His 35-year-old partner added: “He didn’t really have any hobbies as such, he just loved spending time with his friends and family.

“He was so proud of his children and was just a funny, loving person.”

Family friend Kennedy Mercer has organised a Go Fund Me fundraiser to help support them.

Posting on the website, she wrote: “It was a tragic accident that has affected their family, the children’s school, and the community as a whole.

“With that in mind, we are hoping any donation small or large will take some stress away from this family. We would like to [split into thirds] any money raised to go to Tesco vouchers, Smyths toy store vouchers and a pot of money to go to Legoland when they feel ready.

“We cannot bring Will back, but we can hopefully help ensure his family aren’t worrying about food on the table, Christmas toys and a chance to get away and make nice memories at Legoland.

“If we can bring any smiles, comfort or happiness to my friend and her three amazing strong children – we’ve hopefully helped prove the world isn’t always cruel.”

Mr Perera died after being involved in a traffic accident close to his home. As well as his partner and children, he leaves behind his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews.