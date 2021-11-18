News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Obituaries

Tribute paid to father-of-three who died near his home aged 36

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:30 AM November 18, 2021
Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children

Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children - Credit: SUPPLIED

More than £1,500 has been raised for the family of a father-of-three after he died suddenly near his home at the age of 36. 

Will Perera, of the Long Stratton area, has been described as a “funny and outgoing” man. 

His partner of 17 years, Sophie Moore, said his proudest achievement was his children and that the whole family was still reeling following his death on Tuesday, November 9. 

“It’s all such a shock still,” she said. “Our children are aged 11, six and four, and it was hard explaining it to them. It’s not really sunk in with any of us yet.” 

A fundraiser has launched after Will Perera's died aged 36

A fundraiser has launched after Will Perera's died aged 36 - Credit: SUPPLIED

Mr Perera was born in London but had spent the majority of his life living in Norfolk. Recently he had been working as a roofer and would spend time working away from home. 

His 35-year-old partner added: “He didn’t really have any hobbies as such, he just loved spending time with his friends and family. 

“He was so proud of his children and was just a funny, loving person.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  2. 2 Mum's three-year battle with trust over daughter's forest attendance
  3. 3 Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36
  1. 4 Tribute to couple of 70 years who died within a day of each other
  2. 5 Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil
  3. 6 Thickthorn roundabout hearing over in 15 minutes - after nobody turns up
  4. 7 Delia Smith on the 'uphill struggle' of running Norwich City
  5. 8 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
  6. 9 Teacher who 'always wanted the best for pupils' dies aged 82
  7. 10 Warning - shock as pig's head left on spike at beauty spot

Family friend Kennedy Mercer has organised a Go Fund Me fundraiser to help support them. 

Posting on the website, she wrote: “It was a tragic accident that has affected their family, the children’s school, and the community as a whole. 

“With that in mind, we are hoping any donation small or large will take some stress away from this family. We would like to [split into thirds] any money raised to go to Tesco vouchers, Smyths toy store vouchers and a pot of money to go to Legoland when they feel ready. 

“We cannot bring Will back, but we can hopefully help ensure his family aren’t worrying about food on the table, Christmas toys and a chance to get away and make nice memories at Legoland. 

“If we can bring any smiles, comfort or happiness to my friend and her three amazing strong children – we’ve hopefully helped prove the world isn’t always cruel.” 

Mr Perera died after being involved in a traffic accident close to his home. As well as his partner and children, he leaves behind his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews.

Obituary
Long Stratton News
Diss News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The car park at Salhouse Broad, pictured in August 2021

Plan to expand car park at beauty spot

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Left, Three Holes Village Hall, and the A1101.

Bid for seven new homes opposite village hall

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
How The Sports Hub at Brundall will look.

New sports hub to be built in village on edge of Norwich

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon