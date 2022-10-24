Obituary: Hotelier who began career in Norfolk dies
- Credit: Submitted
A hotel founder and managing director who began his career in Norfolk has died.
John Abel, who founded the Harrogate International Hotel, now the Crowne Plaza, passed away earlier this month after a short illness.
The son of a banker, Mr Abel was born in 1941 and attended Culford School in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
He subsequently qualified as a chef from the Birmingham College of Food, followed by a hotel management course.
He started his hotelier career in Norfolk, before moving to Harrogate in 1970 to become the managing director of the Hotel St George.
Following the sale of the hotel, the money was raised for building the then-Harrogate International Hotel.
As its first managing director, Mr Abel oversaw the construction of the hotel ahead of its opening in January 1985.
Outside work, he enjoyed fine dining and attending horse racing. He was also a church elder and supported the elderly.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vivien, and his younger brother Guy.
- To pay tribute to a loved one email norfolktributes@archant.co.uk
- To read more obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost.