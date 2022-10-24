News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Obituaries

Obituary: Hotelier who began career in Norfolk dies

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:00 AM October 24, 2022
John Abel began his career in Norfolk

John Abel began his career in Norfolk - Credit: Submitted

A hotel founder and managing director who began his career in Norfolk has died. 

John Abel, who founded the Harrogate International Hotel, now the Crowne Plaza, passed away earlier this month after a short illness. 

The son of a banker, Mr Abel was born in 1941 and attended Culford School in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.  

He subsequently qualified as a chef from the Birmingham College of Food, followed by a hotel management course. 

He started his hotelier career in Norfolk, before moving to Harrogate in 1970 to become the managing director of the Hotel St George.

Following the sale of the hotel, the money was raised for building the then-Harrogate International Hotel.

As its first managing director, Mr Abel oversaw the construction of the hotel ahead of its opening in January 1985. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
  2. 2 Homebuilder has plans for 150 properties at newly-acquired site
  3. 3 Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county
  1. 4 Job losses and slashed hours... Norfolk's chippies facing tough winter
  2. 5 Jobs safe at family-run firm after takeover by fellow local business
  3. 6 Affordable homes cut from village housing development
  4. 7 Norwich MP and minister announces who she is backing for PM
  5. 8 Can you spot yourself in our bumper Run Norwich gallery? 
  6. 9 Easy does it! Giant bridge span put in place for third crossing project
  7. 10 Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Outside work, he enjoyed fine dining and attending horse racing. He was also a church elder and supported the elderly. 

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vivien, and his younger brother Guy. 

Obituary
Norfolk
Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Updated

Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Free school meal evouchers and gift cards can be used by families over Easter at a range of supermar

'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A driver was caught doing 84mph in a 50mph zone in North Burlingham. 

Driver caught doing 84mph in 50mph zone

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon