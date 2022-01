Richard Fawcett, coxswain of the landing craft tank at the Normandy D-Day landings, who has died aged 96 - Credit: Archant/Submitted

For his 90th birthday, Normandy veteran Richard Fawcett was gifted a scale model of the landing craft which he helped motor towards the D-Day beaches.

As if it had been plucked straight out of the battle on Storm Beach, the model depicted strength, power, and determination – three traits synonymous with the former coxswain himself, who has died aged 96.

Since 2015, the striking model stood proudly on the Royal Navy veteran’s dining room table inside his bungalow in Eaton, near Norwich.

A near-perfect replica of the day he played a part in the largest seaborne invasion in history, the creation was a gift commissioned by his nephew Jon Fawcett and made by Alan Harrison, of Sheffield.

His nephew and godson, Stephen Scott-Fawcett, described him as one of life's greats.

“Uncle Dick spent most of his life in Norwich," he said. "He was a Norfolk man and was committed to its football team, Norwich City.

“He was full of energy, fierce in his opinion, but in a kind way. He was a kind man who was very connected both generally and with his family. He was active and was always prepared to engage in conversation with lots of spunk – courage, and determination – it would be said.

“He was intelligent and good-looking. And as well as being capable, a shrewd businessman, he loved people. He was a comedian, the type of man who would go into his lounge and pick up his bugle – a relic from his war days – and start playing it badly on purpose. He had a really good sense of humour.”

Mr Fawcett was one of five siblings born in Wick, northern Scotland, on April 18, 1925.

He joined the army in 1942, aged just 17, but like many other young men at the time, the coxswain for the LCT861 tank on D-Day was keen to serve his country. He trained on the HMS Ganges at Shotley, Suffolk, and was made a leading seaman aged 18. By 19, he found himself at the centre of the D-Day landings.

Ahead of his 90th birthday, he described how on that day two of his comrades, who were atheists, started to pray as they reached the beach.

The Fawcett family was also represented in the invasions by his late brother Bill, who also survived, and his cousin John Tait, who was killed.

When the war ended, Mr Fawcett did not know what to do with his life until he decided to become a salesman. He then worked for Unilever for 20 years and later went on to form the Norfolk Edible Oil company, based in Mulbarton, just outside of the city.

He met his future wife, Anne Normington, through mutual friends and they married in September 1977. The couple was well known in Eaton for owning a popular bakery called Anne's Pantry, in the village.

Mr Fawcett would rise at 3am every morning to prepare the day's goods and customers would often line up outside before opening in order to make their purchases.

Mr Fawcett will also be fondly remembered for his love of dogs and walking around the village with the couple’s own.

He adored living in the bungalow that he had commissioned during the 1980s to be built ahead of his retirement. He especially enjoyed spending time in its one-acre garden with family and friends.

Mr Scott-Fawcett added: “He had a good life – good innings, as they say.

“He was a man whose passing will leave a huge hole in the lives of the people who knew him.”

Mr Fawcett was the last remaining sibling of the Fawcett children. He died on January 13 in a care home, following poor health.