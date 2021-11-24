News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Obituary: Man, 93, who fell in love with Norfolk after wartime evacuation

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:03 AM November 24, 2021
Norman Tucker pictured with wife, Beryl. The couple were married for 58 years

A veteran who discovered a lifelong love of Norfolk’s countryside and coastline after being evacuated during the Second World War has died aged 93. 

Norman Percy George Tucker, of West Runton, near Cromer, died on November 3. 

Son of Hubert George Tucker and Elsie Mary Rhymer Tucker, he was born on December 30, 1927, in London.   

During the war, he was evacuated to the countryside with his brothers, Eric and Geoff, to escape the risks of aerial bombing in the capital. This was an experience that triggered a lifetime of admiration of the outdoors. From 1945, Mr Tucker served in the British Merchant Navy. 

After the war, Mr Tucker married Beryl Roberts. Together, they enjoyed 58 years of marriage and lived in Norwich before moving to West Runton on the north Norfolk coast, where they remained. 

Norman Tucker, of West Runton, in north Norfolk, has died aged 93

Mr Tucker was a “good and consistent” member of the Fraternal Order of Freemasons. He spent 24 years as a member of Martyn Lodge No 1983, Southwold, and Sheringham Masonic Lodge No 6621.   

During his retirement years, he enjoyed gardening, an occasional round of golf, long walks along the seaside, a pint with his friends at Sheringham’s Tyneside Club, and many years of camaraderie and friendly bowls competition at The Morley Club, also in Sheringham, of which he served as its president from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. 

In keeping with Mr Tucker’s final wishes, his family will scatter his ashes at sea and donations will be raised in his memory for the RNLI. 

Mr Tucker was proceeded in death by his wife and brother Eric Tucker, of Ipswich, Suffolk. He leaves behind son Ian, daughter-in-law Karen, granddaughters Amy (and her husband David) and Jennifer (and her husband Buddy), and great-grandchildren Dell, Thomas and Henry, all of Texas, USA. He also leaves behind brother Geoff, sisters-in-law Madge and Doreen and niece Alison, as well as family in Ipswich. 

  • To leave a donation to the RNLI in memory of Mr Tucker, email In_memory@rnli.org.uk 
  • To pay tribute to a loved one, email norfolktributes@archant.co.uk 
  • To read all obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost
Obituary
Cromer News
North Norfolk News
Sheringham News

