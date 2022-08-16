Known as the “scientific fruit farmer” by his fellow workers, Peter Talbot’s life took him on a journey from experimental research to farming.

Mr Talbot was born with his twin brother Michael, on January 27, 1937, in Sunderland to Reverend Richard Talbot and wife Mabel.

Some of the happiest years of his childhood were spent during the Second World War when the family lived in the village of Kirklington in North Yorkshire. After this time, they moved to Roundhay Parish in Leeds. This was an active vibrant parish with scout groups, a choir and youth clubs – all of which the twins took part.

Fuelled by a desire to enter agriculture and eventually farm, Mr Talbot graduated from Leeds University with a BSc in agriculture. This was followed by a diploma in farm management from Seale Hayne College, Devon, in 1960.

During his time there, he met his future wife, Jean. The couple married in 1961 and moved to King’s Lynn where Mr Talbot worked for the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and Food at Terrington St Clement Experimental Farm carrying out research on tomatoes. Later, he was to move to Sprowston Research Station where he worked on sugar beet and arable experiments.

When the chance to buy Tunstead Farms arose, with the backing of his father-in-law’s company in Kent, his long-held dream was realised and the family moved there in 1970.

The farm was run down and in need of restoration. Over time, Mr Talbot specialised in growing apples, pears, blackcurrants, raspberries and arable, turning the farm into a profitable enterprise.

In 1973 he became a director of the parent company S.W. Mount & Sons Ltd, then, in 1986 he took over as chair after the retirement of his father-in-law. During this time, he became a director of Norfolk Fruit Growers and Home Grown Fruits Ltd and chair of Treefresh Multiple Sales Ltd. This company developed the Ballerina Tree, a small vertical fruit tree suitable for patios. Its success resulted in the government selling it for £2m.

Parallel to his farming activities, he became involved in politics becoming chair of North Norfolk Conservative Association from 1975 to 1977 and chair of Eastern Area from 1986 to 1989. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Selection Board for Members of Parliament and agents.

His public services included parish councillor, governor of Norfolk College of Agriculture, governor of Paston Grammar School and chair of Norfolk Fruit Growers Association. For all these services, Mr Talbot was made a CBE in 1992.

Outside of work, Mr Talbot enjoyed salmon fishing in Scotland, family holidays in High Ardwall in Galloway, and singing with Barton Turf Choir. He also indulged a passion for cars, owning an early crash gearbox Beetle, a Humber Snipe to transport a parrot and chinchillas, a Lancia, a Triumph Staff that needed three engines, a beloved 280 SL Mercedes, several Golf GTi’s, a few Corrados and, lastly, an 80th birthday present to himself – a red soft top “John Cooper Works” Mini.

Due to the needs of the parent company in Kent, Tunstead Farms had to be sold. Thus ended an important chapter in Mr Talbot’s life.

His interest in politics continued although his participation declined. During his last years he lived quietly in Tunstead, near North Walsham, designing beautiful garden features and giving rein to a long-held frustrated architectural desire to design his own house.

Mr Talbot had what has been described as a “tweaky sense of humour” and often lapsed into the Norfolk dialect, in which he delighted.

His family added: “He was a tireless worker and an enthusiastic talker late into the night, especially on the subject of politics.

“Above all he was a true friend, guide, mentor, and gentleman.”

Mr Talbot died suddenly on December 28, 2020, aged 83. He left behind his wife and children; James, Hilary, Suzanne and Judith. He was a much-loved grandpa of seven.

A memorial service is now able to go ahead and will be held at St Mary’s Church in Tunstead on Saturday, August 27 2022 at 2pm.