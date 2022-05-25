John Rolison was destined to be a teacher from an early age - Credit: Supplied

A “dedicated” teacher and former headmaster, who devoted seven days a week to his young learners, has died at the age of 94.

John Bernard Rolison, born on November 24, 1927, was destined to be a teacher from an early age.

His first post was at Glebe House School (GHS) in Hunstanton, where the then-headmaster Geoffrey Coghill appointed him to teach geography.

It was a very different time and the interview consisted largely of having lunch followed by a walk along the cliff tops and a brief tour of the school with no question of being asked to teach a class or undergo a formal interview.

Mr Rolison clearly made a good impression and began his role at GHS in the autumn term of 1951. At the time there were 56 pupils and the fee was around 50 guineas a term.

He spent the majority of his career there during two stints from September 1951 until Easter 1957, before returning in 1961 until 1984.

During this time, he became deputy head and then, having served under four previous headmasters, became head of the school in 1977.

John Crofts, a previous headmaster of GHS, spent a lot of time with Mr Rolison before his death recounting the school’s history.

He said: “John fulfilled all the expectations of a prep school teacher in a boarding school.

“[He] lived on site and devoted seven days a week to the pupils, during term time, supervising activities and homework in the evening and supporting the boys at weekends including attendance as a school at St Mary's Old Hunstanton, where he continued to serve and worship in retirement.

“John would not have described himself as a sportsman, but under his watchful eye, many learnt to enjoy that aspect of school life.

“The culmination of John's career at Glebe was to be appointed headmaster of the school that he dedicated his life to, a post he was to retain for seven years during which girls were admitted to a school that had been boys-only for over 100 years.”

His family added: “[He was a] loving father and grandfather, and dedicated teacher and headmaster.”

Mr Rolison also taught at St Kenelm Preparatory School in Cheltenham during the late 1950s and Mowden Hall Preparatory School, near Stocksfield, Northumberland, in the late 1980s, as well as one term at a secondary school in Ilford.

He married his first wife, Pat, in 1953 and after they moved into a flat in a cottage on the GHS estate.

Here, their first son, Ian, was born. They went on to have two more children; Keith and Christine. Pat became the school secretary until she died following a car accident in London in 1976.

After his retirement, Mr Rolison was asked to be the appeal director for GHS’s new teaching block. It was during this time that he met Margaret Hunt and they married in 1980. Margaret died in 2018.

Mr Crofts added: “His mind remained sharp until the end and he always enjoyed his visits to prizegiving at Glebe each July and reminiscing and sharing information with his successors.

“John's archive of the history of the school was vast, as was his interest in, and knowledge of, the achievements of former pupils, demonstrating the importance that they, and the school still held for him.

“He was also very proud that members of his immediate and extended family had followed him into the profession.”

Mr Rolison died on April 22 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 94. A service of committal took place at Mintlyn Crematorium on May 16, followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Mary the Virgin, Old Hunstanton.

Donations in his memory to the BookTrust via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/johnrolison