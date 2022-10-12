From sharing his eye-opening cancer diary to photographing dozens of household names – Maurice Gray’s portfolio is one to be admired.

Diagnosed in early 2018 with non-Hodgkin's Follicular Lymphoma, Mr Gray died on Sunday, October 2, aged 80.

Maurice with some of the team in the Weybourne Unit during his first round of chemotherapy in 2018 - Credit: NNUH

He worked as a freelance journalist in Norfolk for 40 years, beginning his career in East Anglia at the Lowestoft Journal.

Then, following his diagnosis, he shared the highs and lows of his terminal condition with 14 installments of his 'warts and all' cancer diary.

Born on July 3, 1942, in Croydon, South London, Mr Gray spent his youth in the area before taking up photography after leaving school. His career began helping out in a photography shop.

Maurice Gray and his wife Margaret with Peter Andre in 2018 - Credit: Maurice Gray

He worked on London papers and eventually moved to Norfolk during the early 1980s, where he continued his journalistic career.

As well as working for local papers, he also did work for The Stage and the nationals, as well as other magazines.

From the late 1970s right up until 2003, Mr Gray, something of a technophobe, would take his photographs to be developed before delivering them to be used in the newspaper.

Pamela Masters hosting a visit by HRH Princess Anne, the Princess Royal - Credit: Maurice Gray

On his 80th birthday, he spent the day in the garden and enjoyed a drive to Caister, where he had met his wife Margaret back in 2003 at the launch of her charity poetry book for the new Caister lifeboat, Bernard Matthews II.

The couple moved to Walcott and married on June 18, 2006, at Fleggburgh church.

Mrs Luckett-Gray would continue to support her husband’s career by carrying out most of his computer work, from typing up his articles to replying to emails.

Maurice Gray and his wife Margaret signing the register at their wedding in 2006 - Credit: Maurice Gray

During his career, he took pictures of figures from Peter Andre and Honor Blackman to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, but his biggest love was covering stories for his local communities.

A funeral will take place on Saturday, October 15, 10.30am, at Walcott Church, followed by burial. Family flowers only. Donations to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals charity Weybourne Unit, where Mr Gray was treated, via Shane Stork Family Funeral Services, 104-106 Sprowston Road, Norwich, or 01603 702702.

Mr Gray leaves behind his widow, sister, two children, two grandchildren, two step-children, five step-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.

Flood Wardens wade through flood water on the road in Walcott back in 2013 - Credit: Maurice Gray (2013)

Sir Norman Lamb, when he was an MP, having his hair delicately trimmed - Credit: Maurice Gray

Margaret Luckett-Gray with comedian Ken Dodd - Credit: Maurice Gray