Obituary: 'Exceptional' Viscountess Knollys OBE dies aged 84

Following the death of Viscountess Knollys aged 84, The Lady Dannatt MBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, pays tribute to an "exceptional and transformative public servant".

Sheelin Virginia, The Viscountess Knollys OBE, DL (nee Maxwell) died in her sleep on September 26, 2022.

Lady Knollys has been described by those who knew her as an exceptional and transformative public servant; one who made a tangible difference to countless lives across Norfolk through the multitude of organisations in which she became involved.

Sheelin was born near King's Lynn where her Irish-born father was MP for North West Norfolk. He died when Sheelin was only five.

Viscountess Knollys at Gayton Hall ahead of becoming High Sheriff of Norfolk in 2007 - Credit: Ian Burt

Poignantly, when The Queen Consort, formerly The Duchess of Cornwall, came to visit the Thetford Memorial in 2007 to mark the 65th Anniversary of El Alamein, they discovered both of their fathers had been ‘Desert Rats’ having served in Egypt during the war. The Queen Consort’s father was taken prisoner during the second Battle of El Alamein in 1942, while Sheelin’s father was fatally wounded in the same battle.

Her mother, and many wider family members, were later killed in a plane crash in Jamaica, when Sheelin was just 14. Following that, she was cared for by her family, particularly the Milbanks.

Sheelin had three much-loved siblings, Barry, Simon and her half-sister Julie, and when old enough, she and her brothers moved together to Chelsea, London.

Sheelin was later to say her education was mainly courtesy of BBC Radio Four. But it did not hold her back. She embraced London life to the full, while working as secretary to the Irish industrialist, Ambrose Congreve.

On her marriage to David in 1959, Sheelin returned to Norfolk and the couple set up home initially at Chedgrave Manor, moving to Bramerton some eight years later.

Sheelin loved family life, never happier than when gardening or surrounded by family, friends and an eclectic mix of assorted animals collectively referred to as the “Bramerton Zoo”.

She and David had four children, a daughter, Clarinda, followed by three sons Patrick, Christopher and Michael. At the same time, she helped set up a flourishing dried flower business at Bixley Manor with Lady Mary Colman and three friends.

However, it is for her extraordinary life in public service that Sheelin Knollys will best be remembered.

Viscountess Knollys, left, as High Sheriff of Norfolk at a dedication service of a plaque at Swaffham War Memorial with, centre, then Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson and town mayor Shirley Matthews - Credit: Ian Burt

Diverse charities of which she was an inspirational patron include Norfolk’s Childhood First, The Hamlet Centre in Norwich, East Coast Truckers Association, South Norfolk Buildings Preservation Trust, and Stand Easy, helping veterans overcome PTSD.

Sheelin was also a member of the council of the UEA, a council member of the Norfolk and Waveney Council of Commerce, chair to The English Rural Housing Association and the Norwich Area Tourism Agency. Chair also to IWAAC and the Broads Authority, a director of Visit Norfolk 2004-2012. Planning and Tourism provided a focus for much of her valuable work within the county.

In 1996 Lady Knollys served a term as chair of South Norfolk Council having been a greatly respected councillor for over 20 years. In 2011 she had the honour of being created an Honorary Alderman. For nine years Lady Knollys was a member of the Norfolk Health Authority and some time ago helped raise £350,000 for a new orthopaedic operating theatre.

Viscountess Knollys became High Sheriff of Norfolk in 2007. She is pictured front with, from left, Earl of Romney, Countess of Romney and her husband, Viscount Knollys - Credit: Ian Burt

Sheelin was also an active and effective parent governor at Wymondham College where she was largely instrumental in averting its closure in 1988. But perhaps Sheelin was best known in Norfolk as the county’s devoted and greatly loved president of Arthritis Care, a position she held for 40 years.

Viscountess Knollys DL was awarded an OBE for Outstanding Services to the Community in 2004. In the same year she was invited to become Vice Lord-Lieutenant by Sir Richard Jewson, an appointment she much enjoyed until her retirement in 2012.

In 2008 Lady Knollys was appointed High Sheriff of Norfolk. As High Sheriff, she produced a paper on preventative measures for disadvantaged families entitled ‘Not without Hope’. This led to the successful ‘Norfolk Can Inspire’ initiative, aimed at supporting young people between the ages of 16-25 across the county.

Giving hope and opportunity, while aiming to change lives infinitely for the better, was at the heart of everything Sheelin accomplished.

Norfolk High Sherriff Viscountess Knollys making a fact finding visit to Earthsea House, Honingham - specialist home for children with behavioural and emotional problems - in 2008 - Credit: James Bass

Without any doubt, Sheelin Knollys’ contribution to our county’s life has been incalculable. Her legacy to Norfolk is almost unparalleled in recent times. Yet arguably it will be for her profound kindness, her wit, her elegance, and her charm, together with her extraordinary gift for friendship - to those from all walks of life - for which she will be treasured most.

Viscountess Knollys OBE DL, dedicated servant of the county, will always be remembered as one of Norfolk’s greats. It is to her husband David, Viscount Knollys, her children, her grandchildren, her two little great-grandchildren, and to her brother Simon, we send our very deepest sympathy today.

Viscountess Knollys, born December 5, 1937. The funeral is to be held in Norwich Cathedral at 2.30pm on Monday, October 17. Family flowers only please, but everyone is most welcome to attend.