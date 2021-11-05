'Norfolk legend' - Tribute paid to North Walsham character, Donny

A beloved North Walsham character has died at the age of 85.

Donald Farrow, affectionately known as 'Donny', was born in the north Norfolk market town on April 4, 1936. He attended Manor Road School and enjoyed carpentry, gardening and riding his bicycle. At one time he was employed by Randells Foundry in the town.

His niece Tessa Lawrence, of Cromer, said: “He would often be seen walking in the town with his bike, chatting to people and telling them about how North Walsham used to be. He had a vast knowledge of the town’s history and its people. So many people made him feel welcome in the town and he loved talking to them.”

Mr Farrow also had extensive knowledge of vintage tools and once won a competition run by Norwich’s Bridewell Museum to name old bygone tools by sight alone.

He was raised by his mother, Ruby Dewing, in Back Street – now Vicarage Street car park – with his younger brother Russell, who died a few years ago. His grandfather, Carl Farrow, had a blacksmith’s forge in Hall Lane and was a fireman for many years. Mr Farrow was also devoted to his grandmother Annis.

His family described him as “a drifter” and added: “He was a strange and lovely old character – a true Norfolk legend.”

Mr Farrow died at Kelling Hospital, near Holt, on September 21. He was a much-loved uncle to Tessa, Stuart, Scott and Ernie, great-uncle to Emma, Bruce, Sarah and Kyle, and great-great-uncle to Luke and Thomas.

