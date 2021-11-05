News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Norfolk legend' - Tribute paid to North Walsham character, Donny

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:30 AM November 5, 2021
Donald 'Donny' Farrow pictured at a family wedding in Cromer

Donald 'Donny' Farrow pictured at a family wedding in Cromer - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A beloved North Walsham character has died at the age of 85. 

Donald Farrow, affectionately known as 'Donny', was born in the north Norfolk market town on April 4, 1936. He attended Manor Road School and enjoyed carpentry, gardening and riding his bicycle. At one time he was employed by Randells Foundry in the town.

His niece Tessa Lawrence, of Cromer, said: “He would often be seen walking in the town with his bike, chatting to people and telling them about how North Walsham used to be. He had a vast knowledge of the town’s history and its people. So many people made him feel welcome in the town and he loved talking to them.” 

Mr Farrow also had extensive knowledge of vintage tools and once won a competition run by Norwich’s Bridewell Museum to name old bygone tools by sight alone. 

He was raised by his mother, Ruby Dewing, in Back Street – now Vicarage Street car park – with his younger brother Russell, who died a few years ago. His grandfather, Carl Farrow, had a blacksmith’s forge in Hall Lane and was a fireman for many years. Mr Farrow was also devoted to his grandmother Annis. 

His family described him as “a drifter” and added: “He was a strange and lovely old character – a true Norfolk legend.” 

Mr Farrow died at Kelling Hospital, near Holt, on September 21. He was a much-loved uncle to Tessa, Stuart, Scott and Ernie, great-uncle to Emma, Bruce, Sarah and Kyle, and great-great-uncle to Luke and Thomas.  

His funeral was held at St Nicholas Church in North Walsham. The attendee list was: Susan Cobbold, Mr and Mrs Postle, Martin and Tyler Postle, Beryl Clarke, Angela Fitzgerald, Russell Sparke, Jane Martin, Teresa Moran, Marion Pike, Ruth Dinsdale, Mr and Mrs Locke, Hannah English, Kevin and Patricia Partridge, Mrs E. Wright, Eileen Rudd, Mr and Mrs Potter, Mrs Lee, Mr and Mrs Tarline, Mrs K. Fisher, Mr and Mrs Lanelsi, Liz and Chris Cutting, Heather Connor, Freda Luxton, Maureen Purty, Trevor and Pat Langley, Ernie and Tessa Lawrence, Bruce and Emma Peck (Luke and Thomas), Kyle and Sarah Retallick, Stuart Farrow, and Sharon Powles.  

