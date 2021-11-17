Tribute to couple of 70 years who died within a day of each other

Dennis and Megan Tubby, who were married for 68 years, died within a day of each other - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The grandson of a couple who died within just a day of each other has paid tribute to his “loving” grandparents.

Dennis and Megan Tubby, of north Norfolk, passed away on October 30 and 31, aged 89 and 94 respectively.

The couple, who had been married for 68 years, both enjoyed the outdoors having both had a background in farming and working on the land.

Dennis and Megan Tubby, of Hevingham near Aylsham - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Dennis Charles Tubby was born February 11, 1932, and was affectionately called “Tubby” by those who knew him. Born and raised in the village of Hevingham, near Aylsham, along with his brother Michael, he lived his entire life there.

Mr Tubby left school at the age of 14 and became an agricultural worker for various farming families in the area including Oliver, Benton and Keelers. He retired aged 79.

Mrs Tubby was born Evelyn Megan on January 9, 1927, in Kenny Hill near Mildenhall, Suffolk. Known by all as her middle name, she grew up with her sisters Brenda and now-deceased Rita. She attended school in Bridgham, near Thetford, and left aged 14 to work as a vegetable picker until her retirement.

Dennis and Megan Tubby on their son's 21st birthday, standing in front of the cake - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

In 1947, the couple had a son, Trevor. They married in October and lived together in Mr Tubby’s birthplace.

They both enjoyed country music and could be found most weekends attending dances at North Walsham’s social club.

They have been described as being “good dancers” with a sound sense of rhythm, which could be attributed to Mr Tubby’s musical abilities as a drum player. He would regularly perform in Buxton alongside the village pub’s piano-playing landlady.

Mr and Mrs Tubby would also go on holiday with their siblings often – Mrs Tubby’s sister Brenda and brother-in-law Derek, and Mr Tubby’s brother Michael and sister-in-law Heather.

Dennis Tubby having some fun in front of the camera - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Megan Tubby smiling at the camera while enjoying a cuppa - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

On behalf of the family, grandson Darren Tubby paid tribute to the couple. He said: “They were very social people and had many friends. They loved a good party and dance.

“Grandad loved his woodwork as a hobby and could often be found in his beloved shed making various things. Nan loved her plants and flowers and would spend many hours in her garden and vegetable patch, where she had around 20 chickens.

“They had two great carers, Nicky and Sally, who did the most they could to make them feel looked after in their last few years. Nan and grandad thought a lot of them.

“They will be truly, truly missed by so many people, friends, and family. So many hearts have been broken since their deaths.”

As well as their son, they leave behind grandchildren Darren and Martin and great-grandchildren twins Naomi and Macy, who they loved dearly.

The funeral will be held at St Mary the Virgin Church, in Hevingham, on November 23 at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations for The Market Surgery, Aylsham, via Ivan Fisher Independent Funeral Home, The Old Bank, 2 to 4 Norwich Road, Aylsham, Norwich, NR11 6BN.