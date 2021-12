Agnes Davy was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2017. She died earlier this year, aged 58. - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A radiographer who loved walking and cycling in the countryside before being diagnosed with a neurological disease four years ago has died at the age of 58.

Agnes Davy, of Poringland, near Norwich, moved to Norfolk from Scotland during the mid-1990s to continue her 30-year career.

Continuing to put kindness and care at the forefront of her work, Mrs Davy helped hundreds of patients before developing Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2016. She was diagnosed in 2017.

Agnes Davy has been described as "clever and kind" by her husband, John - Credit: SUPPLED BY FAMILY

Mrs Davy was born on August 27, 1963, in Lockerbie, a small town in Dumfries and Galloway in southwestern Scotland.

She trained to be a radiographer and worked in her home country before taking up a position at the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth.

During a career that spanned three decades, she worked across a number of hospitals, including the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Spire Norwich. She also worked in Cornwall and abroad in Holland.

Mrs Davy married her husband, John, a former police officer, 22 years ago on December 9 at Churchman House in St Giles, the city’s registry office before it relocated to Norwich Castle. They have two children, daughter Rachel, 19, and son Joseph, 16.

The Davy family enjoying a family holiday on the Isle of Mull, Scotland. Pictured (left to right) John Davy, with wife Agnes, and their children, Rachel and Joseph - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mr Davy, 59, now a local entrepreneur and businessman, described his wife as “very clever, kind and mathematically-minded".

“For her, working in the health service was always about being kind and helping people to get better," he said.

“She was full of life and she absolutely did not want to leave here early.

“She loved her native Scotland, and we had many, many family holidays there, including to the west coast’s Isle of Mull. She enjoyed foreign trips and we were able to visit friends in Australia and the USA.

“She was also a keen walker and enjoyed cycling.”

Mrs Davy began experiencing the late stages of MND earlier this year, leaving her quadriplegic and requiring a breathing machine.

Motor Neurone Disease patient Agnes Davy, with her husband John - Credit: John Davy

The diagnosis was a difficult one to accept, especially with her knowledge of it as a medical professional, but she faced it with positivity for the majority of her time.

“She smiled and laughed, and we enjoyed each other’s company,” Mr Davy added.

“It was amazing she stayed as positive as she did. And I’m unbelievably proud that we could carry out her wishes to die at home.”

Mrs Davy died on September 16, 2021.

To celebrate her life and raise funds for the charity MND Association a memorial concert featuring some of Mrs Davy’s favourite performers has been organised.

The concert - entitled Memories Never Disappear, Agnes - is being supported by the MND Association and sponsored by Floorbox. It will feature local artist and family friend Roony, The Blackheart Orchestra from Manchester and internationally renowned singer-songwriter James Carrington.

Mr Davy said that he wanted to create a night that his wife would have enjoyed to the full.

“All the artists on the bill meant something to Agnes," he said.

"She loved nothing more than to enjoy a night out with friends and family – and I know she will be with us on the night.

“MND is undoubtedly a very cruel condition and at the moment one that is untreatable, so every penny we raise on the night will go towards trying to ensure that one day other families don’t have to endure what we did.”

The memorial concert will take place on February 23 at the Norwich Arts Centre. Tickets for the event are on sale now from the centre.

For more information on the MND Association or to seek support, visit its website on mndassociation.org