Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tributes to former Norfolk pub landlord and soldier

PUBLISHED: 06:30 05 March 2019

Keith and Pauline Hunter behind the bar at The Bell in Barnham Broom. Picture: TINA BROWN.

Keith and Pauline Hunter behind the bar at The Bell in Barnham Broom. Picture: TINA BROWN.

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a former village pub landlord and soldier, who served in Northern Ireland during ‘the troubles’.

Keith Hunter at one of his fundraising events with Mr Blobby. Picture: HUNTER FAMILY.Keith Hunter at one of his fundraising events with Mr Blobby. Picture: HUNTER FAMILY.

Keith Hunter has been described by friends and former comrades as a “legend and a true gent” following his death at the age of 69.

A proud Yorkshireman, he took on The Bell in Barnham Broom in 1993 and ran the pub with his wife Pauline for six years.

His Sunday roast dinners became his trademark along with his love of gardening which saw the pub a runner-up in Pubs In Bloom.

He also raised several thousand pounds for Guide Dogs for the Blind through fundraising days and village events.

The Bell in Barnham Broom was a runner up in Pubs in Bloom. Picture: HUNTER FAMILY.The Bell in Barnham Broom was a runner up in Pubs in Bloom. Picture: HUNTER FAMILY.

But it was the army that first tempted him away from his childhood home of Streethouse, a small mining village in Yorkshire where he lived with his parents Ivy and James and 10 younger brothers and sisters.

He enlisted at just 17 years of age and joined the West Yorkshire Regiment which amalgamated into the Prince of Wales’ Own Regiment of Yorkshire.

On his first posting to Cyprus, for a laugh, he and some friends decided to volunteer to work at the stables, which started his lifelong love of horses.

He was among the first troops to enter Northern Ireland just after his 20th birthday in 1969 as he said “to sort the troubles out”, and they entered Belfast marching down the streets with fixed bayonets.

On his second deployment to Northern Ireland in 1972 he met Pauline, then aged 18, at a local riding stables. They married at Palace Barracks, Hollywood, Northern Ireland in 1973.

Their first child, Stephen was born in Berlin, his next posting, in 1977, followed by Anna-Louise back in Ulster in 1980.

His ambition after the army was to run the Middle House, his local pub back in Streethouse, but the family ended up travelling further south to Norfolk and Barnham Broom, along with their dogs, cats, horses, rabbit and budgie, to take charge at The Bell.

But when the opportunity to apply for the landlordship of the Whitwell Main, Middle House as known to the locals in Streethouse, he couldn’t resist and in 1999 he was offered the job.

After a few years in the ‘Middle’ he took on the job of Steward of the Worcester Park Royal British Legion in Surrey where he he volunteered to be the Standard Bearer at home and abroad.

He retired back to Norfolk after the birth of his first granddaughter Courtney in 2007 and then Aoife in 2016 who both adored him.

He died peacefully at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital on February 19 and his funeral takes place at Earlham Crematorium on Tuesday, March 5.

His daughter Anna said many friends had paid tribute following his death describing him as a “professional soldier, a legend, one of the old brigade and a true gent who did everything by the book”.

She added: “As a dad, grandad and husband he was generous, full of love and life, funny, encouraging and solid, and above all patient.”

* No flowers at his request but donations if desired to the Hethel Ward at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital c/o Nicholas E Potts & Daughter Independent Family Funeral Services, Angel House, 20 Angel Road, Norwich, NR3 3HP.

Most Read

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

High street chain with stores across East Anglian towns becomes latest victim of high street crisis

Paperchase store in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

8 of the best pubs and restaurants in Norfolk serving pies

A raised pork pie is traditionally served cold Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Farke reveals how keen Pukki was to join City’s party

Teemu Pukki has been a revelation at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Sheffield United still four points behind City after derby stalemate

Sheffield United's top scorer Billy Sharpe puts Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood under pressure at Hillsborough Picture: PA

Snooker tournament ends in disaster as fire rips through nearby unit

The moment players at Norwich Snooker Academy are evacuated due to a nearby fire at Rackheath Industrial Estate. Photo: Norwich Snooker Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists